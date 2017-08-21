Victim’s pet parrot helped jury to convict Michigan woman of murder

Parrots are not just gifted mimics, they are among the most intelligent of birds.

On July 19, 2017, with the help of eyewitness testimony from the victim’s pet African grey parrot Bud, a Michigan jury found Glenna Durham guilty of murdering her husband, Martin.

The AP reports (via The Detroit News) that in May 2015, 46-year-old Martin Duram was shot five times. His wife Glenna, 49, suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

On July 2017, a Newaygo County jury deliberated about eight hours before finding Glenna Duram guilty of murdering her husband.

Martin’s ex-wife Christina Keller testified that after Martin was killed, his pet parrot Bud kept saying “Don’t (expletive) shoot” in Martin’s voice. Keller had taken ownership of the bird after Martin’s death.

The jury saw a video of Bud mimicking an argument between two distinct voices — those of Martin and Glenna. Glenna’s voice said “Shut up” and “Get your (expletive) over here”, followed by Martin’s voice saying “Don’t (expletive) shoot.”

On August 28, Glenna Duram will sentenced for the murder and a felony firearm charge.

National Enquirer reports:

“Despite the many witnesses and incredible evidence in the explosive trial, none was as mesmerizing as Martin’s pet African extraordinary ability to mimic human voices. The creatures, which weigh about one pound, also have the cognitive ability of a young child. ‘That bird picks up everything and anything, and it’s got the filthiest mouth around,’ claimed Martin’s mother, Lillian Duram. Amazingly, Glenna might have gotten away with murder had Bud stayed with her after Martin’s death. Instead, the parrot was given to his ex-wife Christina Keller. Initially, cops believed Glenna was a crime victim, but changed direction after learning of the parrot’s chattering talent. Relatives of both Keller and Martin believe Bud witnessed the horrific shooting.”

Good bird, Bud!

~Eowyn

Advertisements