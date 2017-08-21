This is Chiraq: 7 dead, 42 wounded in weekend shootings

When is the good mayor Emanuel, Chicago’s savior Obama or any other demorat going to do something about the hate and violence in Chiraq? Don’t hold your breath.

The number wounded went up to 42 hours after I scheduled this post. Don’t be surprised if it’s gone up by Monday morning.

From MyFoxChicago: CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) – Seven people were killed and at least 38 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, during a single mass shooting incident about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The group was in the parking lot of a banquet hall in the 11900 block of South Loomis when a male in a black SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The SUV then sped away.

A male, whose age was not known, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg; a 31-year-old woman was shot in the left leg; a 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg; a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen; a 33-year-old woman was shot in the left leg; and a 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

Three people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. They were all listed in serious-to-critical condition. A seventh person was shot and taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, Langford said. That person was in fair-to-serious condition.

About 5:10 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was gunned down in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was in a vehicle, stopped at a stop light in the 3800 block of South Archer when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple shots, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and arm and subsequently crashed his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting about 4:30 a.m. in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 7700 block of North Ashland when someone in a Ford SUV fired shots in their direction. The man was shot in the neck and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in the left hip and a 23-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. They were both also taken to Saint Francis, where their conditions were stabilized.

About 2 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot to death in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side. He was standing outside in the 1000 block of West Maxwell when a vehicle drove up, two people jumped out and opened fire, police said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 27 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Additionally, a person was shot by a Chicago Police officer about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The male suspect suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Last weekend, nine people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday night and Monday morning.

Read about all the shootings here.

DCG

