Antifa attempts to stab innocent man over “neo-Nazi” haircut

These violent thugs are out of control. And soon enough, one of them is going to run into a person who conceal carries. It won’t end well.

From Fox News: A “confused anti-fascist” thug swung a knife towards the face of a man with a haircut similar to the one popular with white nationalists.

Joshua Witt, 26, was getting out of his car at Steak ’n Shake in Sheridan, Colorado when a man ran over to him yelling, “Are you one of them neo-Nazis?”

The man aimed for his head over his car door, but Witt blocked the blow with his hand, which needed three stitches.

“I threw my hands up and once the knife kind of hit, I dived back into my car and shut the door and watched him run off west, behind my car.”

Witt, who is in no way a neo-Nazi, joked that he believes it was indeed his haircut that confused the anti-fascist, and said he’s considering changing his style. He has no other marks that would make his attacker mistake him for a white nationalist, he said.

“Apparently, my haircut is considered a neo-Nazi statement,” he told The New York Post.

