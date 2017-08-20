The Left is waging civil war against America – and what you should do about it

On his nationally-syndicated radio show on Friday, August 18, 2017, Rush Limbaugh sounded the warning that America is on the verge of civil war:

“America is under attack from within. Our culture, our history, our founding are under the most direct assault I have seen in my life. And I’m sure it’s the same with you. We haven’t seen anything like this. You might even get away with saying that we are on the cusp of a second civil war. Some of you might say that we are already into it, that it has already begun. However you characterize it, though, we are under attack from within. And it’s being bought and paid for by people from outside America, in addition to inside. I’m thinking of people like George Soros and any other number of international financiers whose objective it is to take the United States out and down as a superpower, to literally erase the United States as a powerful or super powerful nation.”

But a civil war waged by the Left is already upon us, with acts of domestic terrorism in acts and words.

(1) Antifa calls for physical violence against Trump supporters

An Antifa website, It’s Going Down, is calling for violence against all supporters of President Trump and capitalists. (If the website is taken down, here’s the archived link: http://archive.is/vtPZL)

There are downloadable instructions on “insurrectionary mass resistance and refusal” and militant tactics against employers and law enforcement. (See DCG’s “Antifa website calls for violence against Trump supporters“)

(2) 40,000 Leftists disrupt Boston Free Speech Rally

Yesterday, 40,000 Leftists converged on Boston to “counter-demonstrate” against a peaceful rally for free speech. After police declared the official end of the rally, Antifa thugs assaulted whites and clashed with riot police.

Watch As These AnTiFa COMMUNISTS Assault An Innocent Older Trump Supporter Because He Is A White Male

There not #AltLeft they're #Terrorists pic.twitter.com/xbGeruc8jO — Red Pill (@IWillRedPillYou) August 19, 2017

33 people were arrested; “some” people were injured. (See “Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally: Leftists clash with riot police“)

(3) Blow up Mount rushmore

On August 17, 2017, Vice magazine openly calls for blowing up Mount Rushmore.

(4) Woman calls for burning down America’s suburbs

CNN describes Sherelle Smith, the sister of an armed black man shot dead by Milwaukee police on August 12 as “calling for peace” and edited out her calls for calls for rioters to burn down the suburbs (Washington Times). Smith yelled:

“Burnin’ down shit ain’t goin’ to help nuthin’! Y’all burnin’ down shit we need in our community. Take that shit to the suburbs! Burn that shit down! We need our shit. We need our weave. I don’t wear it, but we need it. We need our gas. We need our food…. Y’all want to hurt somebody, take that shit further out. Bring bring it here.”

(5) Sign calls for killing all white people

A graffiti sign in Huntington Station, NY, calls for “RAPE AND KILL ALL WHITE PEOPLE”

If you do nothing about the Left’s domestic terrorism in words and deeds, then you are part of the problem. Don’t complain when the violence is at your door.

What you can do:

(1) Report the threats of terrorism:

Report the Antifa website It’s Going Down, Sherelle Smith, Vice magazine, and other domestic terrorists to:

To the Department of Homeland Security: click here or dhs.gov/how-do-i/report-suspicious-activity

or dhs.gov/how-do-i/report-suspicious-activity To the Federal Bureau of Investigation: click here or tips.fbi.gov

(2) Report threats of assassination to the Secret Service:

Secret Service phone #: 1-(202)-406-5708

(3) Contact your useless Reps in Congress:

Demand that they denounce the Left’s domestic terrorism: http://www.usa.gov/Contact/Elected.shtml

