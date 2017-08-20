Jeffrey Katzenberg on Trump: “Worst nightmare I could ever imagine”

Good, good…let the butthurt flow!
From Hollywood Reporter: Last fall during a speech at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles, just a handful of days before the presidential election, Jeffrey Katzenberg denounced the soon-to-be-elected Donald Trump as a demagogue. “Day after day, we are being subjected to the hateful speech of a man who is actually trying to turn the clock back,” he said at the time. “He’s trying to take us back to darkness. We must not let this happen.”
Many would argue that dark times are here in the wake of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., as Trump went back on condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis and instead insisted there was “blame on both sides,” referring to what he called “alt-left” protesters, many of whom showed up to speak out against hate speech in favor of civil and human rights. (Nice bias there Hollywood Reporter.)
When The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Katzenberg on Thursday night, just as he was heading into MPTF’s NextGen Summer Party on a NeueHouse rooftop in Hollywood, the staunch Democratic supporter and longtime fundraiser almost seemed at a loss for how to respond to Trump’s controversial week. “Mortified is the only word I can think of,” Katzenberg told THR. “It is beyond comprehension.”
He continued, adding that “the worst nightmare that I could ever imagine doesn’t come close to this [reality].”
So now what? Just how will Katzenberg be rallying his influential Rolodex? Though he wouldn’t give specifics, Katzenberg hinted that he’s taking action, urging others to do the same. “People have to stand up,” he said. “Every voice matters. Now is when it matters most.”
DCG
It was Obama that took us back to the 60’s.Constant deflection from his croney’s.
We can expect this BS from Democrats, the owners of racism, but I am more disgusted with the pretend Republicans who are rushing to the mics with their nasty rhetoric, e.g., flaky Flake, quirky Corker and pain-in-the McCain. But then, what more can we expect from those who long ago sold out to the globalist agenda? Vote these fools out of office, okay?
When can I “return to darkness?”. I want to go back, way back, before I knew what a Bush or Obongo was. I want to go back to a time when people said “I may not agree with your ideas, but I’d defend to the death your right to hold them”.
I want to “go back” to a time when people treated each other with respect, even if they didn’t agree. Just “who” decided that we had to “progress” to what, THIS?
If this is progress I’ll take regression any day.
Any half-wit can understand that a natural born citizen can not be born of a foreign parent. Know they would have us believe that dual citizenship only means one can claim natural born citizenship of multiple countries, and some are truly that stupid.
Only the ignorant, traitorous liars, or cowards,….referred to obama as president.
But Frank Marshall Davis was American. He may have been a pedophile and pervert, but he WAS American.
By the way, have you seen Frank’s photo album?
“Every voice matters” might just be what he needs to hear. I believe there’s a lot more people that support Trump than what the MSM would have you believe. They’re just not telling the liberals that they do because they just can’t stand the constant WHINING, BLAMING, HYSTERIA, ETC, coming from the left. no need to pour gas on the fire.
