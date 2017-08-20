Jeffrey Katzenberg on Trump: “Worst nightmare I could ever imagine”

Good, good…let the butthurt flow!

From Hollywood Reporter: Last fall during a speech at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles, just a handful of days before the presidential election, Jeffrey Katzenberg denounced the soon-to-be-elected Donald Trump as a demagogue. “Day after day, we are being subjected to the hateful speech of a man who is actually trying to turn the clock back,” he said at the time. “He’s trying to take us back to darkness. We must not let this happen.”

Many would argue that dark times are here in the wake of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., as Trump went back on condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis and instead insisted there was “blame on both sides,” referring to what he called “alt-left” protesters, many of whom showed up to speak out against hate speech in favor of civil and human rights. (Nice bias there Hollywood Reporter.)

When The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Katzenberg on Thursday night, just as he was heading into MPTF’s NextGen Summer Party on a NeueHouse rooftop in Hollywood, the staunch Democratic supporter and longtime fundraiser almost seemed at a loss for how to respond to Trump’s controversial week. “Mortified is the only word I can think of,” Katzenberg told THR. “It is beyond comprehension.”

He continued, adding that “the worst nightmare that I could ever imagine doesn’t come close to this [reality].”

So now what? Just how will Katzenberg be rallying his influential Rolodex? Though he wouldn’t give specifics, Katzenberg hinted that he’s taking action, urging others to do the same. “People have to stand up,” he said. “Every voice matters. Now is when it matters most.”

