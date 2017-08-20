Antifa website calls for violence against Trump supporters

Shocker, not.
This was posted June 21st on YouTube by Tea Partiest. From their video posting:
“A disturbing Antifa website is calling for physical violence against supporters of President Donald Trump and capitalists. The site “It’s Going Down,” which has become a resource for self-described “anti-fascist” activists, encourages violence against anyone it labels a “fascist.” A poster published on the site in April shows a man in a Make America Great Again hat being cornered by a bayonet, with a silhouette of a Nazi in the background. “It’s Going Down” justifies violence as not only good but necessary to the survival of minorities and the disenfranchised. A library of downloadable publications on the website offers long-form articles that call for “insurrectionary mass resistance and refusal” and militant tactics against employers and law enforcement.”
Stay vigilant.
DCG
This is TERRORISM. Where’s the FBI?
Looking for fake crimes to charge Trump with
The more violent and unrelenting the anti-fascist become the more fascist they become. I call them the anti-facts crowd. Most of us. who are not left of common sense, realize that these groups — both the anti-left and the anti-right — are being organized, funded and paid by the global, leftist, elites. The public face of the global, leftist, elites is George Soros.
Those they erroneously want to label as the fascist thinking to draw the confused into their chaotic bought and payed for disorder, are the true U.S. citizens who do represent the true majority.
Only with the support of our own treasonous government elected, and agencies could they over power the true citizens, of which I have no doubt.
You’ll get what you deserve if you try. Who is going to decide who and who isn’t a trump supporter?? The Internet needs to take down this web site. If it was a white radical site it would have already been taken down. I do NOT support either side of violence!
The left has never met a terrorist group they did not fall in love with and use to push their agenda. There are millions of patriots whose trigger fingers are getting very itchy.
NOW we see how all those “deer hunting Patriots” really are.
