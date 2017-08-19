Missouri demorat state senator says she hopes Trump is assassinated

Of course her comment wasn’t her fault…it was Trump’s!

From Fox News: A Democratic state senator in Missouri is facing resignation calls for posting on Facebook Thursday that she hopes President Trump is assassinated.

“I hope Trump is assassinated!” state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal wrote.

Chappelle-Nadal eventually deleted the post, but a screenshot was saved and shared on Twitter.

In interviews with local outlets, Chapelle-Nadal said she regretted her post but not her anger at the president. She blamed her outburst on the president’s response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville.

“I posted something on my personal Facebook and I should not have done that, and for that I am sorry for that,” Chapelle-Nadal told St. Louis television station KMOV. “But I am not going to shy away from what caused that anger at all, I’m not going to shy away from that.”

The Secret Service told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it is investigating Chapelle-Nadal’s post.

Meanwhile, top Missouri Democrats – including Sen. Claire McCaskill and the chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party – are calling on Chapelle-Nadal to resign. “I condemn it,” McCaskill told the Post-Dispatch. “It’s outrageous. And she should resign.”

Missouri Party Chair Stephen Webber called Chappelle-Nadal’s comments “indefensible.”

“I believe she should resign,” Webber said.

But Chappelle-Nadal told KMOX Radio she won’t quit. “There is no way in hell that I’m resigning,” she said.

