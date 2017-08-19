Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally: Leftists clash with riot police

Thousands attended today’s “Free Speech” rally in Boston, MA.
Here’s one of the counter-protester leftists:
Three hours ago, Boston Police Department (BPD) #bostonpolice tweeted that the “rally is officially over. Demonstrators have left the Common.”
Two hours later, BPD tweeted that the police “is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers”, followed by another tweet that “rocks [are] being thrown at officers”.
Fox News reports that “counter-protesters,” i.e., the Left, are clashing with riot police:
A white woman carrying a large American flag was assaulted by a Leftist who yanked the flag from her hands, then dragged her on the ground.
Hooded and masked Antifa thugs assault a white man, knocking him to the ground:
~Eowyn
The democrats haven’t been this pissed off since the republicans freed their slaves.
There is also a rally (protest) scheduled for this evening here in Dallas. They say it’s “against white supremacy”, but we know that is just a misnomer. It will be interesting to see what happens. 😎 Real Americans are getting really tired of this.
http://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Security-Precautions-in-Place-for-Rally-Against-White-Supremacy_Dallas-Fort-Worth-441063253.html
White ANYTHING is now bad juju. We’ll follow South Africa’s lead and let the whole place turn into Uganda. Just think, these puppeteers are essentially NGO’s. They are genuine “terrorists” and truly a danger to our society. Why are they not under arrest?
Well, we’ve already covered that. The cops don’t work for us. Humor is still good. They hate to be mocked. There’s a lot of fuel for laughter.
I laugh at them every day. I also have a concealed carry license. If they every grab me they won’t find it amusing.
These things are all engineered. Notice the labeling. “Alt-Right”, “White Nationalist = White Supremacist”. Both equal “terrorists”.
Here we have “free speech” and “alternative” protests. What? Anti-free speech? What country are we in? Oh I forgot, it’s Sorostan.
Years before they installed Obongo I read a piece predicting something like this. It was spot on. That’s why he was installed. Now that he’s a “free agent”, he is openly trying to bring down the country without some minor restraints he had in office.
These creatures are a menace to our society and our whole way of life.
Join the BLM, communists, anarchists of America when you can’t wait to destroy America yesterday but want to see it done now. Violence when your arguments are geared to the illiterate, uneducated, unbalanced and lost.
Re: the #UniteTheRight rally: though I understand where the White Nationalists are coming from, they are Godless/heathen collectivists, the flipside of the coin to Antifa. Both sides are engineered; both sides serve the same master.
Re: the Free Speech rally: I’m with Lophatt. What were the counter-demonstrators chanting, “Free speech=hate speech!”? “Down with free speech!”?
The devolution is almost complete. What a mess.
Exactly, that’s what they do. This is like that “Zombie Apocalypse” they used to speak of. They just shuffle around to the sound of their master’s voice. It’s a feeding frenzy of phony emotion.
To top it off, the “media” try to make these events appear much bigger than they are. They want everyone to think the place is falling apart in front of their eyes. All the better to ratchet up the emotion.
We all need to take a deep breath and realize what a total sham this is. Then we need to get angry enough to stop it. We also need to continuously call them on their obvious ploys. Whatever we do, let us not adopt their buzzwords and catch phrases. When they coin a new one we should coin a derogatory one for OUR use.
This is all simple to do when you have the “media”, Hollyweird and bought-and-paid-for political parasites. It is all theater of the mind. If you don’t want to be controlled stop dancing to their tune.
