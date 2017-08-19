Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally: Leftists clash with riot police

Thousands attended today’s “Free Speech” rally in Boston, MA.

Here’s one of the counter-protester leftists:

Three hours ago, Boston Police Department (BPD) #bostonpolice tweeted that the “rally is officially over. Demonstrators have left the Common.”

Two hours later, BPD tweeted that the police “is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers”, followed by another tweet that “rocks [are] being thrown at officers”.

Fox News reports that “counter-protesters,” i.e., the Left, are clashing with riot police:

A white woman carrying a large American flag was assaulted by a Leftist who yanked the flag from her hands, then dragged her on the ground.

MOMENTS AGO: Woman waving American flag hit, dragged by counter-protester at #FreeSpeechRally in #Boston. – Foxpic.twitter.com/F3CCAIJkqw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2017

Hooded and masked Antifa thugs assault a white man, knocking him to the ground:

Watch As These AnTiFa COMMUNISTS Assault An Innocent Older Trump Supporter Because He Is A White Male

There not #AltLeft they're #Terrorists pic.twitter.com/xbGeruc8jO — Red Pill (@IWillRedPillYou) August 19, 2017

~Eowyn

