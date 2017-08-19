Abe Lincoln statue torched in Chiraq

Open season on destroying anything related to America’s history.

From NBC Chicago: An Abraham Lincoln was damaged and burned in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood late Wednesday, Ald. Ray Lopez said.

The statue was found burned near 69th Street and Wolcott, authorities said.

“What an absolute disgraceful act of vandalism,” Lopez wrote on Facebook along with an image of the charred structure. He encouraged anyone who has information on what happened to contact police or his office “immediately.”

Police did not immediately have information on what happened.

The statue, a bust of Lincoln, was erected by Phil Bloomquist on Aug. 31, 1926.

It is one of many that have been vandalized across the country in wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and the president’s comments that followed.

On Tuesday, someone vandalized the Lincoln Memorial, writing “F— law” in red spray paint on a pillar at the monument.

Cities and states accelerated their plans to remove Confederate monuments from public property Tuesday as the violence over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville moved leaders across the country to plan to wipe away much of the remaining Old South imagery.

The changes were publicized as President Donald Trump defended Confederate statues in wide-ranging remarks.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I notice that Stonewall Jackson’s coming down,” Trump said during a visit to Trump Tower in New York. “I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to call out a Republican senator who had criticized his equivocal remarks on bigotry and hatred, and to lament at “the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart” by removing “beautiful statues and monuments” honoring Confederate leaders.

