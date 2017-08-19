Abe Lincoln statue torched in Chiraq

Open season on destroying anything related to America’s history.
From NBC Chicago: An Abraham Lincoln was damaged and burned in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood late Wednesday, Ald. Ray Lopez said.
The statue was found burned near 69th Street and Wolcott, authorities said.
“What an absolute disgraceful act of vandalism,” Lopez wrote on Facebook along with an image of the charred structure. He encouraged anyone who has information on what happened to contact police or his office “immediately.”
Police did not immediately have information on what happened.
The statue, a bust of Lincoln, was erected by Phil Bloomquist on Aug. 31, 1926.
It is one of many that have been vandalized across the country in wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and the president’s comments that followed.
On Tuesday, someone vandalized the Lincoln Memorial, writing “F— law” in red spray paint on a pillar at the monument.
Cities and states accelerated their plans to remove Confederate monuments from public property Tuesday as the violence over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville moved leaders across the country to plan to wipe away much of the remaining Old South imagery.
The changes were publicized as President Donald Trump defended Confederate statues in wide-ranging remarks.
“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I notice that Stonewall Jackson’s coming down,” Trump said during a visit to Trump Tower in New York. “I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”
Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to call out a Republican senator who had criticized his equivocal remarks on bigotry and hatred, and to lament at “the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart” by removing “beautiful statues and monuments” honoring Confederate leaders.
DCG
Time for a “Kent State U” repeat.. Through-out History – it took Controlled Violence to stop out-of-control Violence..
What it takes is for law enforcement to arrest the bastards. Why aren’t the American people OUTRAGED? Is everyone cucked?!
This is SO obviously orchestrated. “Divide and conquer”. I can’t stand to be manipulated. I wish others shared this trait.
Too funny! Abe really did not like blacks as he was almost killed by them when he was young -” they are too different.”
Indeed. Lincoln wanted to repatriate blacks to Africa, but his program came to an abrupt end with his assassination.
That’s very true. I studied Lincoln in college and he was an interesting man. He did not like the “institution” of slavery, it had nothing to do with the race of the enslaved.
He used to laugh about black “equality”. He had no patience for the suggestion that negroes be allowed to vote, for example.
This recent spate of destruction is very telling. It follows an old pattern. Destroy the culture from within and without and erase their history. Then they will install one of their own.
The Democrat-Socialist-Communist-Nazi Party have started the Nazi smash-break & burn Kristalnatzt (spelling) right here in America..
It’s “Kristallnacht”–the “Night of Broken Glass”.
Hey, EddieBG, Why don’t you sacrifice your kid or sister, or Mom to a “Kent State U”? Now that would be a serious piece of patriotism. Great thinking there, fella.
Just because people do not like something does not give them license to destroy property. They need to start locking up some people for vandalism and destruction of private property. Slap them with a hefty fine and some jail time.
The overlords won’t, because the people doing the destruction are a protected class. Their get out of jail card never expires. Slavery, white priveledge micro aggressions. Any excuse, gets someone with a “tan ” a pass.
Besides, I don’t think you can use EBT to pay a fine…..just saying….
They have now also vandalized the statue of Joan of Arc in New Orleans!
They’ll all be wearing burkhas before we know it. Stupid, mindless followers.
“Iconoclasts”. Maybe like their namesakes before them, they’ll give up sex and die out. Isn’t it amazing that even the cops are afraid to be labeled? They need to start rounding these punks up.
It appears that there is another event going down in Boston. A repeat of last weekend? If law enforcement won’t do their jobs, why do we even have them?
Great question. There is a distinction between “protesting” or “stating one’s opinion” and rioting and destroying property. Also, inciting armed rebellion was illegal when last I looked.
https://steemit.com/politics/@barrysoetoro/statue-of-christ-is-next
The SCUM that are vandalizing any statues or monuments don’t care how the monument is of or what it stands for. They are just LOW life punks with no education, class or anything of moral value to them. It is time we stop bowing down to ANY demands for statue or memorial removals. These are part of history and removing any of them isn’t going to change history.
So sad.
