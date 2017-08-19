A Prayer for President Trump

Please bow your heads, close your eyes, and say this prayer for President Trump and for America:

Heavenly Father,

Your servant, our President Donald J. Trump, is under attack like we’ve never seen before.

Lord, today I come before you to ask that the armies of Heaven are dispatched to do battle against the demons who are trying to destroy your servant, our President Donald J. Trump.

Lord, it says in Your word that where two or three are gathered in Your name and pray according to Your will, it will be done. And today I am joined by thousands who are praying this prayer. We ask that You pour out Your Spirit upon this nation and heal this land so that our president can do the work that we asked him to do.

Lord, he is under attack at every single turn — the Russian investigation, accusations of racism . . . . But we know that You called him forward for such a time as this. He not a perfect man, none of us are. We’re all sinners. I’m a sinner. But it is through Your grace and mercy and work on the cross that gives us salvation from our carnal nature.

Lord, I’m calling down the blood of Jesus to cover our president and all who are fighting with him. No weapon formed against him shall prosper. The fiery darts of the enemy will crumble at his feet.

Lord, you know this, that those who would work to destroy this nation — the globalists, the socialists, the communists, and the liberals — they have mounted a force to take him down, so that Satan’s agenda for this country and the world would be complete.

Lord, America is the last beacon of hope in the world. The Devil wants to destroy it and bring it under his reign, subject to the global order, so that his son, the AntiChrist, may rise up and reveal himself and enslave the world.

Lord, I know that it is written that these days will arrive and there’s nothing we can do to prevent the written word of Your prophecies. But Lord, we ask that You extend the grace period so that more souls may be won — won for Heaven before the day of judgment arrives.

Lord, our hearts cry out in Your name. Please hear our prayer and strike down our foes, so that love will prevail again in this land. Strike down the agents of Satan who have corrupted the hearts of our enemy. Soften them, Lord. Soften their hearts and open their eyes to Your plan for this nation, that our president, Donald J. Trump, is working to fulfill.

Lord, I pray this in Your name. I pray this in the name of Yeshua the Messiah who reigns forever and ever.

Amen.