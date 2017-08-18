“Walking Dead” actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan goes off on Trump

Posted on August 18, 2017 by | 7 Comments
jeffrey dean morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Needs to brush up on his parenting skills

His critical thinking skills gone because apparently racism never existed before Nov. 8, 2016.

From Yahoo: As President Donald Trump doubled down today on his initial ill-chosen remarks of Saturday that “many sides” were to blame for the death and violence in Charlottesville, The Walking Dead actor who plays one of the vilest characters on television took the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host (nice jab there media, as if that was his only job) to task – in the bluntest language possible.

While many in Hollywood and elsewhere expressed outrage at Trump’s words on Tuesday, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was much more blunt in calling out the president for his resurrected insistence that “there is blame on both sides.” The actor made a particular point of spotlighting the effect Trump’s words and stance will have on children trying to make sense of their president’s POV:

@realDonaldTrump FUCK YOU. Seriously. Fuck you for everything. Today? Fuck you for making us have to explain racism to our children.

Resulting in a lot of back and forth with fans and critics on Twitter, Morgan’s scathing remarks about Trump’s latest comments were a rare political stance by the actor. The Good Wife and Watchmen alum plays the blustering dictatorial and ruthless villain Negan on the AMC zombie-apocalypse blockbuster based on Robert Kirkman’s comics.

Read the rest of the story here.

h/t Twitchy

DCG

7 responses to ““Walking Dead” actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan goes off on Trump

  1. Maryaha | August 18, 2017 at 7:43 am | Reply

    I’ve never heard of him or watched any of his shows, but I can tell from his words that he is a hypocrite. He feigns concern for children over President Trump’s views, but he uses the most vile language his hateful mouth can utter.

  2. greenworxx | August 18, 2017 at 7:53 am | Reply

    Of course, this jerk like the rest of them infecting our country with their diseased, dark souls and ignorance, will never admit obama fomented racism in every conceivable way throughout his despicable and horrid 8 years.

  3. JCscuba | August 18, 2017 at 7:59 am | Reply

    I don’t pay attention to anything that actors say regarding our country. Afterall, they don’t work for a living, they play the role of those who do with some exceptions.

  4. Kevin J Lankford | August 18, 2017 at 8:04 am | Reply

    He should be trying to make his children understand that one does not have to be ashamed of who they are to prove they are not ‘racist’.

