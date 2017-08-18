Trump Fights Back on 3 Fronts: against Antifa, Democrats & Russian conspiracy theory

According to Joey Millar of Jews News, Aug. 17, 2017, Tony Schwartz, the ghost-writer of Donald Trump’s best-selling memoir The Art of the Deal, said President Trump could resign in a matter of weeks in exchange for immunity in the investigation into Russia’s alleged interfering with last November’s presidential election.

Schwartz, who has been a fierce critic of Trump throughout the first seven months of his presidency, said the situation is reaching boiling:

“The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and Congress leave him no choice. Trump’s presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till the end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner. He has gone over the line of acceptability so far there is no return. The Russia stuff will be huge. He doesn’t want to go to jail.”

Really, Schwartz?

Instead of resigning, President Trump is fighting back.

Two days ago, Sean Hannity sent out a series of intriguing tweets:

“3 different fronts”? Um . . . .

Here are three possibilities.

Front #1: Trump DOJ declares war on Antifa

DisruptJ20, a coalition of Antifa groups, was among the communist organizations that planned activities, including terrorist activities, to disrupt the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017. (See “Video evidence of the Left’s terrorist plans for Trump inauguration”)

DreamHost, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is the firm that hosts DisruptJ20’s website, disruptj20.org.

The Trump administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally requested that DreamHost turn over 1.3 million IP addresses and other information to “unmask” disruptj20’s subscribers, as part of the investigation into crimes committed on and around January 20 by rioters.

On July 12, 2017, the DOJ served DreamHost a warrant, ordering the web-host “to assist” law enforcement’s search of its electronic files because the DOJ “has probable cause to believe that in the premises controlled by DreamHost Inc., there is now being concealed property, namely stored electronic communications including but not limited to digital files, records, messages and photographs” that are “in violation of D.C. Code § 22-1322 [on rioting or inciting to riot] involving the individuals who participated, planed, organized, or incited the January 20 riot”.

The warrant specifies that the property to be searched is any “information associated with http://www.disruptj20.org that is stored at premises owned, maintained, controlled, or operated by DreamHost”, including:

“all information in the possession of DreamHost that might identify the subscribers related to those accounts or identifiers, including names, addresses, telephone numbers…, e-mail addresses, business information, the length of service (including start date), means and source of payment for services (including any credit card or bank account numbers), and information about any domain name registration….”

DreamHost is challenging the DOJ warrant, on the grounds that the scope of data requested violates the first and fourth amendments because it is too broad. Interestingly, Goldman Sachs is a major investor in DreamHost. (ZeroHedge)

Front #2: GOP Meets with Wikileaks Julian Assange

On Wednesday, August 16, 2017, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange met with a U.S. government official for the first time.

GOP Congressman Dana Rohrabacher met with Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Assange has been living in political asylum for the past 5 years. The meeting was reportedly set up by conservative journalist Charles C. Johnson, who claimed that Rohrabacher “would be the envoy in charge of bringing back a deal to the Trump White House.”

Rohrabacher said that in the meeting, Assange “reaffirmed his aggressive denial that the Russians had anything to do with the hacking of the DNC during the election. He has given us a lot of information. He said there’s more to come. We don’t have the entire picture yet.”

Rohrabacher said the information he received from Assange would have “an earth-shattering political impact” and that “It wouldn’t be so important if Democrats hadn’t focused so inordinately on the Russians. Democrats are creating a total upheaval over this. I have some information to give the president before I give information to anyone else.” (Breitbart)

That suggests to me that the “earth-shattering” information Assange gave Rohrabacher has to do with iron-clad evidence that, contrary to what the Democrats and their MSM mouthpieces keep insisting, Russia did not hack into the DNC emails nor interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Rohrabacher is recommending that Assange be pardoned. He told The Daily Caller in an exclusive interview yesterday that Assange is hoping to leave the Ecuadorian embassy and that during the meeting they explored “what might be necessary to get him out.” Rohrabacher said: “if [Assange] is going to give us a big favor, he would obviously have to be pardoned to leave the Ecuadorian embassy.”

Front #3: Imran Awan Indicted

Yesterday, August 17, 2017, Imran Awan, 37, a former IT aide of former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts including bank fraud and making false statements.

The indictment also includes Awan’s wife Hina Alvi.

Fox News reports that the grand jury decision in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia comes roughly a month after Awan was arrested at Dulles airport in Virginia trying to flee the U.S. by boarding a plane to his native Pakistan.

Awan and other IT aides for House Democrats have been on investigators’ radar for months over concerns of possible double-billing, alleged equipment theft, and access to sensitive computer systems. Most lawmakers fired Awan in February, but Schultz had kept him on even after Awan had been barred from the House IT network.

The indictment addresses separate allegations that Awan and his wife engaged in a conspiracy to obtain home equity lines of credit from the Congressional Federal Credit Union by giving false information about two properties – and then sending the proceeds to individuals in Pakistan.

Awan and other family members for years had a lucrative arrangement for IT-related work on Capitol Hill for House Democrats, from which the Awan family had made at least $4 million since 2009, according to The Daily Caller.

In a recent interview published in the Sun Sentinel, Wasserman Schultz blamed the “right-wing media circus fringe” for the attention on Awan, and that it’s all part of an effort to distract from the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and possible ties to President Trump’s team.

Her colleagues in Congress, though, say there are serious security implications in her former staffer’s case. “We have to investigate how our systems may have been compromised,” Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., recently told “Fox & Friends.”

In his IT work in Congress, Awan had access to all kinds of sensitive information. Expect him to sing like canary so as to cut a deal with prosecutors for a lesser sentence.

~Eowyn

