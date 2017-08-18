Three anti-abortion achievements that would never happen if Democrats were in power

(1) Texas bans insurance funding of abortion
On Tuesday, August 15, 2017, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill into law that will prevent Texans from being forced to pay for other people’s abortions through their medical insurance plans.
Gov. Abbott said:
“As a firm believer in Texas values I am proud to sign legislation that ensures no Texan is ever required to pay for a procedure that ends the life of an unborn child. This bill prohibits insurance providers from forcing Texas policy holders to subsidize elective abortions. I am grateful to the Texas legislature for getting this bill to my desk, and working to protect innocent life this special session.”
HB-214, which the House passed last week and the Senate approved Sunday, applies to “elective” abortions and specifically includes an exemption for cases of medical emergency to save the mother’s life.
Texas State Sen. Brandon Creighton (R) said:
“Texas must take steps to prohibit taxpayer and premium dollars from subsidizing abortions that are not medically necessary.”
Rep. John Smithee (R) said during the House debate:
“What we’re saying here is: If you want to buy this coverage, you can buy it. This isn’t about who can get an abortion. It is about who is forced to pay for an abortion.”
(Source: LifeSiteNews)
2) Arkansas defunds Planned Parenthood
On Wednesday, August 16, 2017, after a two-year legal battle, a federal appeals court ruled that Arkansas can defund Planned Parenthood by withholding Medicaid funding to the abortion mill that sells aborted baby body parts to “researchers”.
Arkansas is first state to win in federal court its right to defund Planned Parenthood in Medicaid.
In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit sided with Arkansas. In so doing, the ruling undid a judge’s previous injunction forcing Arkansas to keep giving funds to the abortion provider. (Source: LifeSiteNews)
(3) President Trump to end Obama rule requiring employers to pay for abortion
Also on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump is about (“poised”) to issue an executive order that will eliminate the most offensive portion in Obamacare — the Health and Human Services (HHS) mandate that all employers pay for abortifacients, sterilization, and contraception insurance:
“Federal health officials are expected to finalize a regulation that would allow employers with religious or moral objections … to omit coverage”
The HHS mandate has been the subject of lawsuits from church groups and Christian employers since it was implemented in 2011 by then-HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, the former Kansas governor and Planned Parenthood-funded abortion activist.
Trump’s anticipated order will allow employers with religious objections to opt out of covering contraception or abortion in their employees’ insurance plans. Employees may privately pay for such coverage. (Source: LifeSiteNews)
While there are too many RINOs and cucks among D.C. Republicans, especially de facto Democrats like Sen. John McCain (see “John McCain’s foundation is funded by Saudis, Rothschilds & Soros”), neither Texas Gov. Greg Abbott nor Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson nor President Donald Trump is a Democrat.
All Republicans.
So much for the hyper-cynics who insist there are no differences between Republicans and Demonrats.
~Eowyn