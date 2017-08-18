The shocking news came this morning that Steve Bannon, President Trump’s White House Chief Strategist and former CEO of Breitbart credited with helping Trump win the 2016 election, had resigned two weeks ago, on August 7.
But the news is awash in ambiguity.
The New York Times reports:
President Trump has told senior aides that he has decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Mr. Trump win the 2016 election, according to two administration officials briefed on the discussion.
The president and senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss Mr. Bannon. The two administration officials cautioned that Mr. Trump is known to be averse to confrontation within his inner circle, and could decide to keep on Mr. Bannon for some time.
Meanwhile, this is how Huffington Post reacts to Bannon’s resignation:
Under CEO Bannon, Breitbart has always been pro Israel.
Goy (plural “goyim”) is the Hebrew pejorative word for a non-Jew.
~Eowyn
Pingback: Huffington Post on resignation of Steve Bannon: ‘Goy, Bye!’ — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition
Breitbart:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-18/theyre-going-thermonuclear-breitbart-declares-war-white-house
See the Lee Stranahan video attached to the zerohedge article.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A rumor is that Bannon resigned because he does not want to go to war in Korea, Syria, and Venezuela (!).
Bannon is an American nationalist, very much opposed to the neo-Con globalists whom Trump has now surrounded himself with — the trio of ex-generals Kelley, Mattis, and McMaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I’ve read something similar but only about N. Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon not abandoning Trump. He’s “going to war” for Trump.
http://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2017/08/18/steve-bannon-explains-his-next-war-to-joshua-green/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see it’s OK for HuffPo to be racist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Left exempt themselves from every rule that they apply to everyone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A perspective from the Duran:
http://theduran.com/3-pros-and-3-cons-of-steve-bannons-political-death/
LikeLiked by 1 person