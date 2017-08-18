Huffington Post on resignation of Steve Bannon: ‘Goy, Bye!’

The shocking news came this morning that Steve Bannon, President Trump’s White House Chief Strategist and former CEO of Breitbart credited with helping Trump win the 2016 election, had resigned two weeks ago, on August 7.

But the news is awash in ambiguity.

The New York Times reports:

President Trump has told senior aides that he has decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Mr. Trump win the 2016 election, according to two administration officials briefed on the discussion.

The president and senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss Mr. Bannon. The two administration officials cautioned that Mr. Trump is known to be averse to confrontation within his inner circle, and could decide to keep on Mr. Bannon for some time.

Meanwhile, this is how Huffington Post reacts to Bannon’s resignation:

Under CEO Bannon, Breitbart has always been pro Israel.

Goy (plural “goyim”) is the Hebrew pejorative word for a non-Jew.

~Eowyn

10 responses to “Huffington Post on resignation of Steve Bannon: ‘Goy, Bye!’

  4. DCG | August 18, 2017 at 2:19 pm | Reply

    I see it’s OK for HuffPo to be racist.

    Liked by 2 people

