Feminists are insufferable: Helen Mirren bashes Ivanka Trump and says Melania has the power to bring down her husband

#WarOnWomen who don’t agree with you.

This is rich: From Hollywood Reporter…

“Helen Mirren Gets Insulted When People Treat Her the Age She Is.” From the article:

Mirren doesn’t want anyone treating her like her age, either. “If people treat me like the age I am, I get absolutely insulted, really cross. I hate when people give up their seat for me,” says Mirren.

Yet she’s perfectly A-OK with insulting other people. Got it.

From Daily Mail: Dame Helen Mirren has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and his administration, and the actress didn’t hold back when it came to sharing his thoughts on his daughter’s ‘ignorant’ book about working women.

Although Ivanka Trump has branded herself as a feminist who is dedicated to empowering women, 72-year-old icon and advocate for women’s rights told Allure that she isn’t buying it.

‘[Ivanka] talks a good game, but there’s no substance. Her book is so ignorant about how the majority of women live, talking about, “Make time for yourself to have a massage.” Puh-lease,’ Mirren said in reference to Women Who Work, Ivanka’s latest book.

Women Who Work received scathing reviews from numerous publications that slammed the book for being tone-deaf when it it came out in May this year. In one excerpt, Ivanka discussed going into ‘survival mode’ while working on her father’s presidential campaign, explaining that she didn’t have time to treat herself to massages or meditate like she would have liked.

Critics found revelations like those to be cringe-worthy and oblivious to the realities that plague other working moms that don’t have the financial means or outside help that Ivanka has.

Despite her obvious disdain for Ivanka, who works as her father’s senior adviser, Mirren’s feelings about First Lady Melania Trump are more mixed.

‘You look at old Mel there, and she is one of the most powerful women in the world because she could take him down,’ the actress said of Melania, noting that the former model ‘almost’ brought her husband down when she brushed off his hand.

‘I’m Eastern European, you know; [we’ve] got these dark souls,’ Mirren added. ‘That dark Slovenian soul is about to come out. She’s only got to do a nice interview with Allure.’

Now an outspoken advocate for gender equality, the Academy, Emmy and Tony Awards winner reflected on her past struggle to call herself a feminist, and how she has embraced the label.

‘I wasn’t into the very didactic feminism of the ’60s and ’70s because I liked wearing makeup and high heels. That was a no-no. It was sort of “That’s playing to the patriarchy,” ‘ she said.

‘I was thinking, “Well, I just really like it.” Then as feminism developed, they realized you can like nice dresses, high-heeled shoes, and makeup. That’s not stopping you from being feminist.’

The British-born actress, who had a Russian father and an English mother, recounted taking part in New York City’s Women’s March earlier this year, describing it as a ‘positive, funny… joyous’ event, even though everyone in attendance ‘had good reason to be angry’.

Bashing the current administration, she added: ‘[Trump] just said and did whatever it took to get what he desired. That is quite terrifying, because it means there’s a lack of morality there and a lack of conscientiousness.‘

DCG

Advertisements