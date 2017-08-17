Son of Israel’s PM Netanyahu says leftists are more dangerous than neo-Nazis

On Tuesday, August 15, in a rowdy exchange with journalists at Trump Tower in New York, President Trump refused to lay the blame solely on the “Unite the Right” rally for last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, VA. He said:

“I think there is blame on both sides. You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now. What about the alt-left that came charging… at the, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?… There are two sides to a story. What about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do. As far as I am concerned, that was a horrible, horrible day.”

Indeed. Did you know that the Left in Charlottesville attacked the Right with urine and concrete bombs, as well a lethal flame thrower?

For saying that both sides are to be blamed, President Trump continues to be pilloried by the MSM and across the political spectrum.

Now, the son of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing in.

Yair Netanyahu posted this on his Facebook page:

“To put things in perspective. I’m a Jew, I’m an Israeli, the neo nazis scums in Virginia hate me and my country. But they belong to the past. Their breed is dying out. However the thugs of Antifa and BLM who hate my country (and America too in my view) just as much are getting stronger and stronger and becoming super dominant in American universities and public life.”

Yair’s remarks received 1.4K “likes”.

26-year-old Yair is Benjamin Netanyahu’s son with his third and current wife, former El Al flight attendant Sara Ben-Artzi

According to The Times of Israel, Yair’s views depart from his father’s.

On August 15, after he was criticized for staying silent on Charlottesville, PM Netanyahu tweeted that that he was “outraged by expressions of anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism and racism. Everyone should oppose this hatred.” Asked about his son Yair’s comments, sources close to the prime minister said, “Yair is an adult and his views are his alone.”

Israeli politicians are split on President Trump’s stance.

Likud MK Oren Hazan said that President Trump “is right. Violence and extremism on any side is forbidden and demands condemnation. That doesn’t matter to the bleeding hearts on the left and in the media. After all, they believe that only the right is extremist and violent.”

Other Israeli politicians are much more critical of Trump’s position:

Education Minister Naftali Bennett has called on US leaders to denounce the rally’s “displays of anti-Semitism.”

has called on US leaders to denounce the rally’s “displays of anti-Semitism.” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked who, like Bennett, is of the Jewish Home party, has urged prosecution of neo-Nazi activists.

who, like Bennett, is of the Jewish Home party, has urged prosecution of neo-Nazi activists. Yesh Atid chair MK Yair Lapid said: “There aren’t two sides. When Neo-Nazis march in Charlottesville and scream slogans against Jews and in support of white supremacy, the condemnation has to be unambiguous. They represent hate and evil. Anyone who believes in the human spirit must stand against them without fear.”

said: “There aren’t two sides. When Neo-Nazis march in Charlottesville and scream slogans against Jews and in support of white supremacy, the condemnation has to be unambiguous. They represent hate and evil. Anyone who believes in the human spirit must stand against them without fear.” Zionist Union number two MK Tzipi Livni explicitly criticized Trump’s equivalence: “When it comes to racism, anti-Semitism and Nazism, there are never two equal sides. There’s good and there’s evil. Period.”

I have a question for Mr. Bennett, Shaked, Lapid and Livni:

How come those evil, racist, anti-Semitic Nazis at the Charlottesville rally, who were carrying flaming torches, making “Heil Hitler” hand salutes, and shouting “White lives matter!” look like caricatures of Jews?

For the video of the Charlottesville rally from which I took the above screenshots of “white supremacists,” see “Signs of Charlottesville ‘white supremacist’ rally being a false flag“.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements