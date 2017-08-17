Seattle collected much less than predicted from gun tax

Shocker, not. Another liberal tax-payer scheme that didn’t work out as planned.
From MyNorthwest.com: Seattle’s gun tax brought in much less than expected in its first year. City leaders expected the tax to bring in between $300,000 and $500,000 a year when they approved it. But it brought in just over $100,000 in 2016.
The city had long refused to reveal the dollar amount, citing privacy concerns of people who pay the tax.
“Given the limited number of quarterly returns filed, the City believes releasing any information at this time about the number of filers or amount reported would risk revealing identifying taxpayer information, which is protected from disclosure per Seattle Municipal Code and state law,” the city said in response to a records request.
Earlier this year, the city revealed the tax had brought in less than expected, but would only say it was less than $200,000. The numbers released this week come after a judge ordered the city to release the data following a public records battle with TheGunMag.
A lawsuit challenging the tax failed last week when the state Supreme Court ruled it was legal. In an 8-1 decision, the justices agreed with the city’s argument that the tax is different from a regulation.
“Historically, there has been a difference between regulations as such and taxation,” Attorney Phil Talmadge told KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson. “The Supreme Court has had a protocol for deciding what is a regulatory process, or a fee, and what constitutes a tax. They applied that analysis pretty faithfully in this opinion. Like it or dislike it, that’s the way they’ve done it.”
Seattle passed its gun tax in August 2015. It was aimed at funding gun-violence prevention, research and other programs to mitigate the public costs of gun-related crimes. The effort was spearheaded by Councilmember Tim Burgess. It places a $25 tax on guns sold in Seattle, and up to 5 cents on each round of ammunition.
Quinn’s first law. Liberalism always generates the exact opposite of it’s stated intent.
If you do not believe the statement concerning liberals and their stated intent, start looking government agencies created over the last 100 years and tell me how they have worked out.
Here are some examples to chew on.
Department of Education = Kids are dumber than Dirt
Department of Energy = Created to get us out of OPEC over 30 years ago.
How’s that working out?
Since historic sites are in the news lately, how is this government body working out ? Advisory Council on Historic Preservation……………. DUH, not too good.
The following list contains different government agencies or departments. I would take a guess and say less than 5% are listed or defined in the U.S.
Constitution, Article 1, Section 8.
Please take note, these are just the ones which start with the letter A.
I would suggest 95% are unconstitutional.
The only thing the federal government is ALLOWED to do can be found in Article 1, Section 8.
ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY, DEPARTMENT OR BUREAUCRACY OUTSIDE OF THIS LIST IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND SHOULD BE DISMANTLED.
OK, let the flame wars begin. I’m wearing my fire retardant underwear.
RJ
Maybe gun owners got smart, and crossed the border to another state and bought ammo. Philly put on a sugar tax on drinks, the mayor declares it a win, but every bodega in the city knows it’s a flop. Buyers leave the city, stock up on what they need. That’s what I would be doing.
Seattle, the City of Merde, where everything the socialist government touches turns into
All it did was to drive gun and ammo buyers OUTSIDE of the city limits to buy guns and ammo. Not only did the city lose a lot of the EXTRA tax money, but also the normal tax that would have been payed for those purchases!
“The tax is different from a regulation” is mere semantics. Taxes are created through regulation. Still it can not be denied that a tax is an “infringement”, which is the clear. intent.
I would be willing to bet these clearly corrupt officials who would prefer to with hold this tax information claiming privacy concerns are in full support of demanding Trump release his tax records.
Bout time the folks request a out of state audit showing where and to whom the funds were given as well as the results.
Probably just as revealing!
