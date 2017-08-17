Pennsylvania GOP committeeman executed point-blank by anti-Trump neighbor

Don’t buy into the new rhetoric of an Alternative Left.

While there is an Alt-Right, there is no Alt-Left.

The Left are and have always been vicious, malevolent and murderous.

Just ask the 85-100 million victims of the former Soviet Union and communist Eastern Europe; the People’s Republic of China, especially Maoist China; Cambodia; Vietnam; Cuba; and North Korea, which made the 20th century the bloodiest century in human history.

Nor are leftists in the United States any different.

Larry Grathwohl is a former FBI agent who infiltrated the Weather Underground (WU), a radical left group that originated in 1969 as a faction of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). Bill Ayers and his wife Bernadine Dohrn were founders of the WU; both are Chicago pals of Obama.

Grathwohl said that members of the Weather Underground told him they had made plans to kill 25 million Americans who they expected would resist reeducation when the WU seized political power.

In a permanent rage because Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, despite the rigged polls and having the entire establishment (MSM, Hollywood, Wall Street) behind her, America’s Left finally took off their masks.

Every day, by their words and deeds, the Left show their true monstrous nature:

Issuing unending death threats against a duly-elected sitting President.

Violently protesting and rioting.

Plotting and scheming, by means legal (impeachment) and illegal, to take down President Trump.

The hate and venom inevitably take their toll, especially on already unbalanced minds.

In the early morning hours of August 8, 2017 in West Goshen, Pennsylvania, an anti-Trumper named Clayton Carter drove his car onto the lawn of his next-door neighbor G. Brooks Jennings. Carter shot Jennings once in the head, knocking him to the ground, then stood over Jennings’ body and shot him once more in the head — all witnessed by Mrs. Jennings from the window of their home.

In other words, Carter paused after the first shot, then shot Jennings a second time, execution style.

Police had arrested and charged Carter, 51, with multiple crimes including first-degree murder which makes him ineligible for bail in the state of Pennsylvania. Carter is currently being held at the Chester County Prison.

According to a report by ABC6,

“Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 300 block of Box Elder Drive for a dispute between Carter and Jennings about cursing and video recording in the back yard. Police said they were able to resolve that dispute. Then at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say the neighbors got into another dispute. Carter told police that Jennings shined a light into his eyes while he was outside. Carter then allegedly pulled a car onto his lawn, shining the high beams of the car on Jennings’ property. Carter then allegedly retrieved a .380 semi-automatic handgun from his house and confronted the victim again outside. Officials say Carter shot Jennings once in the head, knocking him to the ground. Carter then allegedly stood over Jennings’ body and shot him once more in the head. The victim was on his own property, police said. […] Carter did not call police for help or render aid to Jennings. […] Neighbor Brian Dougherty got emotional when speaking of Jennings. ‘You don’t want to sound cliche, you see this on TV all the time, but he is probably the nicest, best guy I’ve ever met in my whole life. Really, seriously,’ Dougherty said. Police say Carter had disputes with a number of other neighbors, and even pulled a gun on Jennings during a past altercation. Neighbors say Carter was a quarrelsome, argumentative man. Court records claim Carter had a history of disputes with multiple neighbors. His front yard was crowded with cars and hand lettered anti-Trump signs. […] Neighbors say [Carter’s disputes] were fueled apparently by some unknown anger inside Carter’s head. ‘We steered clear of him. We were frightened of him because he’s so unpredictable,’ said Kathy Pratt.”

ABC6 claims that “the disputes along the block were not political, but personal.”

But what ABC6 and other news sites did not or refuse to report is that anti-Trumper Carter’s neighbor and victim, G. Brooks Jennings, was a Republican committeeman for Chester County — a fact pointed out by Jim Melwert of Philadelphia’s KYW News Radio.

