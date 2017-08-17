Intercession for Rulers both Good and Evil

Pray For Peace

Question: Is peace what the Lord wants? Can we pray for peace in any expectation of answered prayer?

Answer: The following verses affirm both:

“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.” – 1 Timothy 2:1-4

Question: But isn’t God warlike? Doesn’t He bring destruction?

Answer: Yes, sometimes, but that is not His heart’s desire, He is no friend of war and the following verse declares:

“He makes wars to cease to the end of the earth; He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; He burns the chariots with fire.” – Psalm 46:9

Question: But what about evil rulers? Can our prayers change them?

Answer: Yes, according to Proverbs 21:1, it appears that the Lord can and will impose His plans on all rulers, both good and bad.

“The heart of the King is like a stream of waters in the hands of God, and he turns it wherever he chooses.” – Proverbs 21:1

Conclusion: We should pray tirelessly that in our day the Lord would impose His thoughts and His desires on all people in authority, elected and non-elected, good and evil, small and great, in spite of themselves.

Question: Can God actually force His thoughts on Kim Jong Un, or the leaders of Iran?

Answer:

According to Proverbs 21:1, yes He can. And According to 1 Timothy 2:1-4, He wants us to pray that way. In answer to prayer, for 8 years He frustrated the plans of Brack Obama. In answer to prayer, He forced Hillary Clinton to make a fool of herself repeatedly and lose an election she had bought and paid for. In answer to prayer, He removed war monger John McCain from the equation. (Hint: pray for mercy on John’s soul; he won’t be back.)

“Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven”

In Heaven there is nobody imprisoned or tortured. There is no weeping or grieving. There is no famine, or illness. And in this first section of the Lord’s prayer, we are told to intercede with the Father to bring His will into effect on earth in our day.

Friends, I encourage you to pray for peace every day, and not to allow doubt to take hold of you. In obedience to God, and in humility and faith, your prayers are more powerful than you are even capable of comprehending.

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.” – Ephesians 3:20-21

War mongers not welcome here

I am not ashamed to go to war if it can’t be avoided, and to fight to win. But neither am I ashamed to pray fervently for peace.

