Out of the shadows, Hillary Clinton openly subverts President Trump with $800k donation to ‘resistance’ movement

No longer hiding in the shadows with her machinations, sole loser Hillary Clinton now openly opposes and subverts a duly-elected President of the United States of America by donating $800,000 of her failed presidential campaign’s funds to the “resistance” against Trump.

Joe Schoffstall reports for The Washington Free Beacon, August 14, 2017, that Hillary has donated $800,000 from her campaign funds to Onward Together — a new political action group that she formed three months ago in May which will fund a number of established “resistance” groups that counter President Trump with direct action and protests.

According to its mission statement, Onward Together is dedicated to “encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office” and advancing “progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that on May 1, 2017, Hillary’s presidential campaign committee Hillary for America contributed $800,000 to Onward Together. In addition, Hillary also funded other “resistance” groups that have “impressed” her, including Swing Left, Run for Something, Emerge America, and Indivisible.

In an email to supporters in May, Hillary sanctimoniously wrote:

“From the Women’s March to airports across the country where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking out like never before. I believe more fiercely than ever that citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy. In some cases, we’ll provide direct funding to these organizations. For others, we’ll help amplify their work and do what we can to help them continue to grow their audiences and expand their reach.”

Indivisible teamed up with Town Hall Project for raucous town hall events. Founded by Jimmy Dahman, a former Clinton campaign field organizer in Iowa, Town Hall Project is located at the same address as an organization funded by George Soros. Town Hall Project also partners with the Center for American Progress Action Fund, the advocacy arm of an organization founded by Hillary’s former campaign chair and “spirit cooker” John Podesta.

Onward Together is registered as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, which means that donors can contribute unlimited sums of money while remaining anonymous. Throughout the 2016 election season, Hillary had railed against exactly that — unlimited and anonymous campaign donations.

Hypocrite!

