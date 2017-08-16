Freshly Created White Supremacist Jason Kessler

BREITBART : Report: Charlottesville Racist Leader Was Former Occupy Activist, Obama Supporter

by JOEL B. POLLAK

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reports that Jason Kessler, the organizer of last Saturday’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is rumored to be a former Occupy Wall Street activist and supporter of Barack Obama.

Read more at http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/15/report-splc-charlottesville-racist-former-occupy-activist-obama-supporter-jason-kessler/

That’s right. The White Supremacist organizer of the violent rally in Charlottesville was actually on the same side as the Antifa thugs on the other side of the riot.

Take-away: This whole event was street theater, and the whole cloth creation of a false narrative that President Trump and his supporters are actually white racists.

Lord, remember what these liars have done to America.

