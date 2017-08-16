Freshly Created White Supremacist Jason Kessler

BREITBART: Report: Charlottesville Racist Leader Was Former Occupy Activist, Obama Supporter
by JOEL B. POLLAK
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reports that Jason Kessler, the organizer of last Saturday’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is rumored to be a former Occupy Wall Street activist and supporter of Barack Obama.
Read more at http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/15/report-splc-charlottesville-racist-former-occupy-activist-obama-supporter-jason-kessler/
That’s right. The White Supremacist organizer of the violent rally in Charlottesville was actually on the same side as the Antifa thugs on the other side of the riot.
Take-away: This whole event was street theater, and the whole cloth creation of a false narrative that President Trump and his supporters are actually white racists.
Lord, remember what these liars have done to America.
♞
Could it be any other way? This is pure theater.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This may help:
http://www.govtslaves.com/wake-up-people-alt-left-and-alt-right-are-run-by-the-same-forces-the-goal-is-divide-and-conquer/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This just proves — “The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reports that Jason Kessler, the organizer of last Saturday’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is rumored to be a former Occupy Wall Street activist and supporter of Barack Obama.” — That they are all rent-a-mob payees funded by George Soros. Soros is playing and paying both sides against the middle in order to take America down. May the Lord have mercy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, absolutely. Of course they have good funding from Agent Soros and expert assistance from the former usurper of the White House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My mother always told me that people could judge me by the company I keep:
http://www.govtslaves.com/member-of-revolutionary-marxist-leninist-party-arrested-for-role-in-destroying-confederate-statue/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anybody think this looks familiar?
http://www.commonsenseevaluation.com/2017/08/16/antifa-flag-comes-directly-from-the-german-communist-party-in-1932/#sthash.AO70PlFk.28SaMJ9c.dpbs
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how much he was paid to sell out our country. Money walks and money talks. I imagine he sold his soul to satan because money is his God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all smoke & mirrors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes……, it is!
LikeLike
Kabuki theater.
LikeLike
Well, that’s something. I have said from the beginning, it looked like two groups were one. The people are being played and they are being paid…by Soros.
LikeLike
It’s not a rumor folks. It’s a fact. InfoWars interviewed Kessler and he stated he was a former obummer supporter and Occupy activist. He stated he changed sides. The question is……….Is Kessler a double agent working both sides?
LikeLike