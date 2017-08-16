Freshly Created White Supremacist Jason Kessler

Posted on August 16, 2017

BREITBART: Report: Charlottesville Racist Leader Was Former Occupy Activist, Obama Supporter

by JOEL B. POLLAK

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reports that Jason Kessler, the organizer of last Saturday’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is rumored to be a former Occupy Wall Street activist and supporter of Barack Obama.

Read more at http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/15/report-splc-charlottesville-racist-former-occupy-activist-obama-supporter-jason-kessler/

That’s right. The White Supremacist organizer of the violent rally in Charlottesville was actually on the same side as the Antifa thugs on the other side of the riot.

Take-away: This whole event was street theater, and the whole cloth creation of a false narrative that President Trump and his supporters are actually white racists.

Lord, remember what these liars have done to America. 

12 responses to “Freshly Created White Supremacist Jason Kessler

  1. lophatt | August 16, 2017 at 4:04 pm | Reply

    Could it be any other way? This is pure theater.

  3. MA in MO | August 16, 2017 at 4:06 pm | Reply

    This just proves — “The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reports that Jason Kessler, the organizer of last Saturday’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is rumored to be a former Occupy Wall Street activist and supporter of Barack Obama.” — That they are all rent-a-mob payees funded by George Soros. Soros is playing and paying both sides against the middle in order to take America down. May the Lord have mercy.

  6. weezy | August 16, 2017 at 4:16 pm | Reply

    I wonder how much he was paid to sell out our country. Money walks and money talks. I imagine he sold his soul to satan because money is his God.

  7. RLJohnson77 | August 16, 2017 at 4:18 pm | Reply

    It’s all smoke & mirrors.

  8. DCG | August 16, 2017 at 4:51 pm | Reply

    Kabuki theater.

  9. Glenn47 | August 16, 2017 at 4:54 pm | Reply

    Well, that’s something. I have said from the beginning, it looked like two groups were one. The people are being played and they are being paid…by Soros.

  10. greenworxx | August 16, 2017 at 4:56 pm | Reply

    It’s not a rumor folks. It’s a fact. InfoWars interviewed Kessler and he stated he was a former obummer supporter and Occupy activist. He stated he changed sides. The question is……….Is Kessler a double agent working both sides?

