Actual tweet from CBS News: Iceland is on pace to virtually eliminate Down syndrome through abortion

Imagine all the disorders we could “eradicate” through abortion. Yeah!
The headline from the article: “What kind of society do you want to live in?”
Here’s more:
“With the rise of prenatal screening tests across Europe and the United States, the number of babies born with Down syndrome has significantly decreased, but few countries have come as close to eradicating Down syndrome births as Iceland.
Since prenatal screening tests were introduced in Iceland in the early 2000s, the vast majority of women — close to 100 percent — who received a positive test for Down syndrome terminated their pregnancy.
While the tests are optional, the government states that all expectant mothers must be informed about availability of screening tests, which reveal the likelihood of a child being born with Down syndrome. Around 80 to 85 percent of pregnant women choose to take the prenatal screening test, according to Landspitali University Hospital in Reykjavik.”
Read the rest of the disgusting article here.
Go watch the video/story that CBS News tweeted about Iceland here.
h/t Twitchy
DCG
Abortion is an unspeakable crime; It is a personal attack upon God. The late Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, a medical doctor for over 30 years, said he could think of “no case where abortion was necessary.”
We used to call people with Down’s Syndrome “Mongolian idiots.” The severity of the case of any individual can range from mild to severe. They are high-maintenance people, who always need supervision and care.
I am no particular friend of Sarah Palin, whom I believe exhibits signs of mind-control. Yet I agree with her 100% that “we need more” people with Down’s Syndome, not less: They illustrate an innocence and joy rarely seen in the rest of the adult world. (I have known a number of members of Mensa, and believe me, there is something wrong with them. They can be terrible people.)
We may not like the costs that Down’s Syndrome people impose upon their parents or society at large. Be that as it may, they are innocent children of God, and they have EVERY RIGHT to be here. What CBS is doing in tweeting this is engaging in advocacy—and the usual British eugenic/Leftist advocacy, at that. (So what else is new?) Iceland has proved, with its eager willingness to impose this British eugenic extinction protocol upon its own people, its own moral retardation: Whoever chose to push this idea there is definitely educated beyond his own intelligence: Look who is the moral cretin now.
As a Christian (and I always freely admit I am a poor excuse for one), I know that God Almighty shall not be mocked. God Sees the Truth but waits. His thoughts are not my thoughts, and I do not know when His Justice shall drop the hammer on these mad killers. But I do believe that the souls of the aborted—although they shall not enter the Beatific Vision (as far as we know)—shall be God’s Witnesses on the Last Day. They shall enjoy maximum natural happiness (albeit in limbo) for duration without end. Evil is a mystery; Yet God, in His Mercy, does work out the best situation possible for those who love Him.
Iceland, like the rest of Western Civilization, has no future.
