Snowflakes The New American Taliban

Art and History be Damned
We’ve seen this kind of thing before
In the early 1990s the Taliban became famous for defacing and destroying all traces of Buddhism in the lands around Afghanistan and Pakistan. We’ve seen their successors do the same things to priceless historic treasures across North Africa, Syria and Chauldia in the last few years. In their fanatical fervor, the islamic zealots have done things that cannot be undone.
And now we have a new group of fanatics trying to do the same thing in America
AJC: Abrams calls for removal of Confederate faces off Stone Mountain
by Greg Bluestein – August 15, 201
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called for the removal of the giant carving that depicts three Confederate war leaders on the face of state-owned Stone Mountain, saying it “remains a blight on our state and should be removed.”
Abrams calls for removal of Confederate faces off Stone Mountain
Confederate Memorial Carving
The largest high relief sculpture in the world, the Confederate Memorial Carving, depicts three Confederate heroes of the Civil War, President Jefferson Davis and Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. The entire carved surface measures three-acres, larger than a football field and Mount Rushmore. The carving of the three men towers 400 feet above the ground, measures 90 by 190 feet, and is recessed 42 feet into the mountain. The deepest point of the carving is at Lee’s elbow, which is 12 feet to the mountain’s surface.
In 1912 the carving existed only in the imagination of Mrs. C. Helen Plane, charter member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC). The Venable family, owners of the mountain, deeded the north face of the mountain to the UDC in 1916. The UDC was given 12 years to complete a sizable Civil War monument.
http://www.stonemountainpark.com/Activities/History-Nature/Confederate-Memorial-Carving
Personal opinion follows:
The Civil War
America’s tragic war was a lesson on numerous levels. It was not about the slaves, except as a moment of political opportunity was used by Abraham Lincoln. The North talked broadly about freedom for the slaves, but had little love in their hearts to welcome them when they were freed. The South was stuck in an economic ditch, relying of cheap labor, but familiar with black people, and often much more charitable than the North.
I’m not whitewashing the situation, but trying to make some readers realize that the Civil War was not as clear cut as today’s snowflakes are asserting. It was not a war of Good vs Evil. A quick study of the character of the generals on both sides makes it clear how morally confused the situation was.
May America never again allow itself to be sucked into a war like this.
♞
Damn, didn’t have to read this one to know it was a home run. Thanks, TD.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One cannot erase history. As they say, if you do not learn from it we are doomed to repeat it.
And I’m waiting for the snowflakes to rip down the brutal commie killer Lenin statue in Fremont in Seattle. Not holding my breath.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh no. They LOVE that one. “People’s Park”. Naked bike rides on May Day. The cop just stand down. That’s what’s happening. Soros and his bosses are sealing the deal.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ukraine couldn’t demolish this statue of Lenin for some reason, so they converted it to Darth Vader– he’s liked better than Lenin there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
This is a final push to force people to either reject real history and embrace their lies or leave “their” country. Actually, the “left” doesn’t believe in countries. They are World Snowflakes. They have no respect for the beliefs of others or reality for that matter.
They ARE American Taliban. Iconoclasts, that’s what they are. Why don’t we start a “movement” to rename all of the MLK Blvd’s and so forth? Watching these creatures embrace self-hatred is amazing and disgusting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If all statues are removed, then, all streets must be renamed and soooo, IS CLEAR -ALL- WITHOUT EXCEPTION, APPLIES.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We must protect and preserve the legacy of our history. Without history our country will cease to be. God bless America and all it stands for.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I find it ironic that demands for the removal of these historic tributes seems to be pushing us further and further towards a new civil war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that’s PRECISELY why they’re doing it. They want to “win” (meaning there’s no dissent allowed). It’s a Satanic cult.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s pray with all our might so it doesn’t happen, it must not happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ziggy, do remember when people were calling our arguments the “Balkanization of America?” I think this is a perfect example. When groups demonize each other, and self righteously stoke the fires with acts of violence, it becomes very hard to calm things down.
LikeLike
And let’s face it: These snowflakes have perpetual butt hurt. Once they are done ripping down Confederate statues, they will move on to the next perceived aggrevience: statues representing cops, cultural appropriation, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m amazed they haven’t started a movement to dismantle the Pearl Harbor Monument over the Arizona and scrap the wreck-it’s representative of WAR!!!
(But don’t say it too loudly-we don’t wanna give them any ideas…)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Calling this the American Taliban is a bull’s eye, TrailDust.
LikeLiked by 3 people
………..and the entire world is watching!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“May America never again allow itself to be sucked into a war like this.” – Looks like we are headed in that direction. These radical leftist thugs are erasing our great country’s history and silencing our freedom of speech. If we don’t start uniting and protesting this crap we will lose this country to these communist traitors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed. Just WHO is “asking” for this? I don’t know anyone like that. Let me see……hmmmm!. Oh, I remember. First Soros (or his owner) funds BLM and others. Suddenly there’s a hew and cry for this? Oh, they must represent .00001% of the general population. Can’t have that.
Just because these mutts feed their talking points to the whorespondents on a nightly basis doesn’t make them genuine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, remember UNITED WE WIN, DIVIDED WE LOSE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: Political Snowflakes The New American Taliban | Jim Campbell's
My wife grew up in the UDC. Those generals depicted were the very embodiment of honor. They did not relish a war. They did their duty and they did it well, with dignity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think we need to start a new movement recommending those who don’t like parts of America’s history to LEAVE for another country of their choosing. I’d like to name the movement, “PROTECT AMERICA’s HISTORY”. Talking points can start with suggesting to those who want to change or erase history, they can move to another country. We have to speak with our legislators and town and city governments on why antifa and BLM are not arrested for defacing and bringing down monuments and then demand these protesters be arrested. If any of the rest of us were doing this, we would be arrested. I know that in talking to young people who make up most of the antifa and BLM protesters, I will suggest they leave the country. I live in a college town and am appalled so many do not know history and support the left’s agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe I know which statues the ‘leaders’ behind the ‘snowflakes’ will never allow to be torn down–any and all statues erected to, or by, the freemasons, all over this country, as well as those statues recently dedicated to ‘baphomet’.
The ‘snowflakes’ also will never tear down any statues, or monuments dedicated to Greek or Roman ‘gods’ and ‘goddesses’, nor any Buddha statues–however, I believe they will not hesitate to tear down anything having to do with Christ or Christianity, as soon as they gather up what courage they can muster, to help propel themselves forward to do just that.
They might start with things from the Civil war, out of sheer ignorance on the part of most ‘snowflakes’ as to why that war was fought, but once they get going, I think it will quickly reach into Christian areas, and begin to pull down any and all things associated with Christ, since what’s really behind it all is so satanic it hurts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concur about Antifa… the Buddhas at Bamiyan didn’t survive their likeminded pals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they get rid of all of these Confederate statues, what about the sculpture of Crazy Horse in South Dakota? Crazy Horse was a devil worshiper. Crazy Horse defiled the earth with his devil worship (human sacrifice, earth worship, tattooing of the body, etc).
Leviticus 18: 24-25 “Defile not ye yourselves in any of these things: for in all these the nations are defiled which I cast out before you: And the land is defiled: therefore I do visit the iniquity thereof upon it, and the land itself vomiteth out her inhabitants.”
LikeLiked by 1 person