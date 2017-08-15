Berkeley Top Dog employee lost his job for attending ‘Unite the Right’ Charlottesville rally

Last weekend, a planned “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of Confederate monuments from public spaces, descended into violence when white nationalists clashed with counter-protesters, forcing the city to declare a state of emergency.

A white man named James Alex Fields Jr., who has schizophrenia and is on anti-psychotic medication, rammed his car into a group of counter-demonstrators, killing a liberal, Heather Heyer, and injuring others. Fields is in police custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Left posted photos of the rally on Twitter, asking that the people in the pics be doxed or identified. On Friday, August 11, a Twitter user with the handle @YesYoureRacist identified Cole White as one of the Alt-Rightists in the rally and revealed that he worked for the Top Dog chain restaurant in Berkeley, CA.

Natalie Orenstein reports for Berkeleyside that on Saturday, “hordes of people” called Top Dog and got on the restaurant’s Yelp pages and social media accounts, calling for White to be fired. Top Dog immediately fired White. An employee told Berkeleyside that “pretty much everyone’s happy with the fact that he no longer works here.”

On Sunday, August 13, Top Dog placed a sign on the doors of its Durant Avenue location, announcing that:

“Effective Saturday [August] 12th, Cole White no longer works at top dog. The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by top dog. We believe in individual freedom, and voluntary association for everyone.”

But according to other media outlets, including the Los Angeles Times and CBS5, Cole White voluntarily resigned. Top Dog said in a statement that on Saturday:

“we spoke with Cole White. During that conversation Cole chose to voluntarily resign his employment with Top Dog and we accepted his resignation. There have been reports that he was terminated. Those reports are false. There have been reports that Top Dog knowingly employs racists and promotes racist theology. That too is false. We pride ourselves on embracing and respecting all our differences and every individual’s choice to do as that person wishes within the boundaries of the law. We do respect our employees’ right to their opinions. They are free to make their own choices but must accept the responsibilities of those choices. Individual freedom and voluntary exchange are core to the philosophy of Top Dog. We look forward to cooking the same great food for at least another 50 years.”

Berkeley police says Top Dog has been targeted with threats. Sgt. Andrew Frankel said police kept their eye on Top Dog’s three locations (2 in Berkeley, 1 in Oakland) overnight and officers will be making extra patrols when they can. (CBS5)

According to Berkeleyside, the management of Top Dog is Libertarian and has “plastered” Libertarian messages over the walls of its two Berkeley locations. The chain, owned by Richard Rienmann, also posts essays from the Libertarian Ludwig von Mises Institute on a section of its website called “Propergander.” A recent essay criticized Google for “appeasing modern Social Justice Warriors” at the expense of profit when it fired an employee who distributed a manifesto against Google’s pro-diversity efforts.

Berkeleyside noted that Cole White is seen in photos of recent political events in Berkeley:

In the April 15 rally

White also protested outside the courthouse during the arraignment of Eric Clanton , an Antifa and California college ethics instructor who was arrested for assaulting at least seven pro-Trumpers on the head with a bike lock.

A Berkeleyside reader claims that a video of the April 15 Berkeley rally that descended into violence, shows Cole White (in maroon shirt and black pants) participating in the fighting. To be fair, however, at no time does the video show the face of the man in the maroon shirt and black pants.

