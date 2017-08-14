Where were you when black racists & antifa terrorists assault whites & conservatives?

Last weekend, a planned “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of Confederate monuments from public spaces, descended into violence when white nationalists clashed with counter-protesters, forcing the city to declare a state of emergency.
A white man named James Alex Fields Jr., who has schizophrenia and is on anti-psychotic medication, rammed his car into a group of counter-demonstrators, killing a liberal, Heather Heyer, and injuring others. Fields is in police custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Politicians from across the political spectrum have expressed outrage, condemning the “white supremacist” rally, and criticized President Trump for his initial response to the violence which did not label the incident as an act of terrorism, nor explicitly denounced the “white supremacists”.
This morning, speaking from the White House, President Trump condemned the Charlottesville violence, saying:
“Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the [Ku Klux Klan], neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”
That wasn’t good enough for former VPOS Joe Biden (D). Biden took issue with President Trump saying there was a “display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” Biden tweeted:
“There is only one side.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who had run as a Democrat in the presidential primaries last year, tweeted:
“The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred that has no place in our society.”
Sen. Chuck Shumer (D-NY) tweeted:
“March & rally in Charlottesville against everything the flag stands for. President Trump must condemn in strongest terms immediately.”
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) tweeted:
“The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry.”
In a statement, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said “neo-Nazis” and white supremacist groups “are, by definition, opposed to American patriotism and the ideals that define us as a people and make our nation special.”
In a Facebook post, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wrote:
“The Nazis, the KKK, and white supremacists are repulsive and evil, and all of us have a moral obligation to speak out against the lies, bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred that they propagate. Having watched the horrifying video of the car deliberately crashing into a crowd of protesters, I urge the Department of Justice to immediately investigate and prosecute this grotesque act of domestic terrorism.”
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) tweeted:
“Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists.”
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the lone black Republican in the Senate, called the attack “domestic terror” and urged that it be “condemned” because “Otherwise hate is simply emboldened.”
Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, tweeted:
“The hate & bigotry on display in #charlottesville is dangerous & cowardly.”
Source for the above quotes: ABC News
To all the outraged politicians:
Where was your outrage when a black killed four whites in a racist shooting spree in California last April?
Where was your outrage when a black woman attacked a man with hammer, screaming “I’m sick of fancy white people”?
Where was your outrage when black University of West Georgia students advocated white genocide at a Harvard debate?
Where was your outrage when a black mob in Chicago attacked a woman and her children in their car for being white?
Where was your outrage when 50 Baltimore black teens beat a 61-year-old white man almost to death?
Where was your outrage when armed Black Panthers called for the murder of cops?
Where was your outrage when Louis Farrakhan threatened a race war as black teens killed a white man with hammers?
Where was your outrage when a white Marine veteran required brain surgery from being assaulted by 20 blacks?
Where was your outrage when a mob of black teens assaulted a white disabled Army vet?
Where was your outrage when black teens beat to death an 88-year-old white WWII vet?
Where was your outrage when a white Marine was beaten and stabbed by 15-20 blacks angry about the Zimmerman verdict?
Where was your outrage when the Left’s antifa assaulted peaceful pro-Trump supporters before and after the presidential inauguration last January?
Where was your outrage when an anti-Trump mob knocked a Trump supporter unconscious at Portland Airport last January?
Where was your outrage when antifa and ethics college instructor Eric Clanton assaulted at least seven pro-Trump patriots on the head with a bike lock on April 15, 2017, in Civic Center Park, Berkeley, California?
Where was your outrage when Obama’s attorney general Loretta Lynch and Senate Democrats called for subverting President Trump with marches, blood, and death?
Where was your outrage when celebrities and other Democrats, in words or pics, called for killing President Trump?:
- Johnny Depp
- Kathy Griffin
- Rosie O’Donnell
- Rapper Snoop Dog
- Madonna
- New York mag writer Jonathan Chait
- A Swedish government official
- Cal State U. faculty Lars Maischak
Where is your outrage when an anti-Trump militia published a manual on executions, kidnapping, sabotage, and terrorism?
Where is your outrage when a socialist “Fight Flub” at a taxpayer-funded Florida university trains students to beat up Trump supporters?
~Eowyn
who benefits from all of this fomented racial hatred in this country?….
I have never seen so much racism in all my years as I have since obummer became fake potus.
I think this was another false flag….
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The beneficiary is Soros.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, this was a false flag planned by the deep state. We know there are different types of false flags. This was not organized by the deep state but when they learned of the intent of Kessler and his “Unite The Right” group to get permits to hold a rally, they went into action. Mind you, I don’t support some of what Kessler and his group stands for. The Charlottesville police said they would protect his group, but in reality, the police were told to stand down when violence broke out. There is video evidence Antifa and BLM protesters started the fight. They were throwing water balloons filled with urine and feces, throwing bottles and tear gas canisters. The “Unite The Right” group is not without fault, but they did not start the fight. The police had areas cordoned off and it forced “The Unite The Right” to have to walk through the middle of the Antifa and BLM protesters……..and the fight began. The police had been given the order to “stand down” and video documentation proves this. The plan was to make the whole situation look like the “Unite The Right” protesters were the fight initiators and completely at fault. Unfortunately, the mentally ill driver who killed one individual and injured several others gave the deep state even more than what they planned for. InfoWars sent reporters who documented everything proving the bias the MSM is reporting. They talked with someone on the left who admitted being a paid agitator. They recognized people from the left they’ve previously seen at other rallies, demonstrations and President Trump’s inauguration. They have video documentation showing some of the police laughing at them when they were tear gassed by the leftists. They even have video showing reporters who represent the left being attacked by the left because they “looked” like the right.
Watch the InfoWars videos from Charlottesville to see what really happened.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MomOfIV . . . . . I believe that this is correct. I am just wondering. . . “when will it stop?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who benefits? The Western elite. The wealthy people who meet each year at Bilderberg and who think that everyone else is just a bunch of “useless eaters” trespassing on their planet. The same members of the privileged class whose ancestors fought long and hard to keep America from being independent of the crown–even to the point of attempting to “finish” the American revolution to their benefit by means of the U.S. Civil war… Seriously. It’s not widely known but at the end of the U.S. Civil War, President Lincoln had sent message to the Russian Tsar Alexander II asking for the Russians to give aid to the Union (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLB1umCHaqw). At the time, some of the armies of Europe–the British, the French (and I believe even the Spanish) had amassed at the Canadian and Mexican borders in preparation to intervene in the American conflict at just the right moment… on the side of the Confederacy. That plan of the European elite never played out. Why? Because the Tsar of Russia made good on his promise. One Russian naval fleet landed at San Francisco and the other arrived in New York. And, the Tsar had sent word in advance of his two fleets threatening the Europeans that if they dared to intervene in the American conflict on the side of the Confederacy, that the Russians would engage on the side of the Union army. The rest is history except for one tiny detail: The later purchase of Alaska from the Russians has forever been referred to as “Seward’s Folly” (after Lincoln’s Secretary of State) as history would have us all believe that the U.S. had greatly over-paid for the Alaskan territory. What history failed to tell us in school however, was that this was the only means allowed by Congress at the time for the U.S. to re-pay its war debt to the Russians who, in our very darkest of hours, proved that they, and they alone had been our one true ally. Funny how history seems to be repeating itself. Unfortunately, this time around I don’t think the Russians will be able to help us if a civil war ensues.
LikeLike
Pingback: Where were you when black racists – NZ Conservative Coalition
Because the narrative is more important than human life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
John McCain taking about American patriotism? He has a lot of nerve, A PATRIOT HE’S NEVER BEEN! What a s.o.b.! Chuck Shummer, he doesn’t give a dam about the flag of the country, e hg at a bastard!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Neo Conservative and Progressive Globalist flunkies whose bread is buttered by the international banking cartel are full blown traitors!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The flag or the country, what a bastard!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent post! What a bunch of hypocrites! Did I miss the baseball practice shooting mentioned? Also, last week a leftist shot and killed his next door neighbor who was a GOP committeeman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uh-Why are we NOT supposed to hate Blacks? Sorry-I’m just not seeing the message here….(sarc)
LikeLike
Well said! We have been sitting here watching FOX and wondering the same thing. Also, the Confederacy and it’s symbols are a huge part of this country’s history. Why are city governments bowing to “black racist groups” demands to remove them?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just wondering… Why are democrats demanding the removal of statues dedicated to democrats, erected and paid for by democrats?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liberal logic isn’t designed to make sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the lying, do-nothing politicians, who favor doing away with confederate statuary, need to be voted out of office. This is part of our history and heritage, and we must not allow history to be rewritten. The Unite the Right event was in response to the continuous suggestion to “kill whitey” and our duly elected President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent! Posted it on fb and twitter.
LikeLiked by 2 people