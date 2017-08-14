Thoughts from the shower…

If poison expires, is it more poisonous or is it no longer poisonous?

Which letter is silent in the word “scent,” the S or the C?

Do twins ever realize that at least one of them was unplanned?

Every time you clean something, you just make something else dirty.

The word “swims” upside-down is still “swims.”

Intentionally losing a game of rock, paper, scissors is just as hard as trying to win.

100 years ago everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today everyone has cars and only the rich own horses.

If you replace “W” with “T” in “what, where and when,” you get the answer to each of them!

DCG

Advertisements