Pets comforting their humans

Philosophers say empathy, the ability to put ourselves in another’s “shoes” and feel the other’s pain or distress, is the foundation of human morality.

In fact, the Golden Rule — “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you” — is cross-cultural.

Psychologically and spiritually disordered humans lack empathy:

The lack of empathy is a definitive attribute of the Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Both narcissism and a lack of empathy characterize psychopaths, including serial killers.

For a long, long time, we humans have congratulated ourselves for having attributes that we say non-human creatures lack. But technology — specifically, the ubiquity of cameras and camera-enabled cell phones — increasingly shows that animals also have some of the attributes that humans believe are uniquely ours.

Empathy, is one of those traits.

Here are 11 pet animals who display empathy for their humans:

(1) Zeus, the service dog, who brings little gifts, like a potato, to comfort his mistress, Drovie:

(2) Cat comforts woman after a break-up:

(3) Dog offers his paw to his sick mistress:

(4) Cats and a dog comfort a woman after double knee surgery:

(5) Dog comforts a human who “was feeling depressed and couldn’t bring myself to smile”:

(6) Dogs sleeping with woman sick in bed:

(7) Simba the cat has not left the side of sick boy:

(8) Dog trying to make his human feel better:

(9) Rabbit and kitten comfort woman recovering from surgery:

(10) Dog consoling his human:

(11) Woman writes, “My fiancé broke up with me a week before our wedding, leaving me pretty depressed. But after 14 years he’s never left my side. He’s my best friend”:

Source of pics 2-11: Paw My Gosh

~Eowyn

