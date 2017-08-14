Obama Legacy in Ozymandius Poem

Ozymandias
BY PERCY BYSSHE SHELLEY
I met a traveller from an antique land,
Who said—“Two vast and trunkless legs of stone
Stand in the desert. . . . Near them, on the sand,
Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown,
And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,
Tell that its sculptor well those passions read
Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,
The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed;
And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.”
Barack, you had your shot. It’s over now.
All that remains of your legacy is crumbling into the sand.
Nice poem. He did his master’s work. That was easy as it allowed him to fatten his wallet as well as several of his fellow travelers.
He was, and is, an arrogant little popinjay, wanting nothing more than the destruction of America and Western Culture in general. His legacy is what we see swishing and banging through the streets.
Rest assured, he is the author of nothing. Of course, what he was told to do is completely consistent with his nature. He needs to be gone for good.
Yes, indeed.
This is a good example of Obongo’s “legacy”. Please take the time to read this and ponder it. I can visualize this with no trouble whatsoever:
https://davidduke.com/report-from-charlotte-behind-enemy-lines-reaching-levels-of-cuckoldry-that-shouldnt-even-be-possible/
