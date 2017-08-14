Oakland Raiders have their own Kaepernick: Marshawn Lynch

Another NFL season I won’t be watching.
From Fox News: Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem over the weekend, ahead of a Saturday preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, the AP reports.
The NFL player was photographed on top of an orange cooler with a banana in Glendale, Ariz.
Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat and kneeled during the national anthem and protested police brutality.
Lynch previously backed Kaepernick, telling comedian Conan O’Brien in September 2016, “I’d rather see him take a knee than stand up, put his hands up and get murdered.”
“If you’re really not racist then you won’t see what he done, what he’s doing, as a threat to America, but just addressing a problem that we have,” Lynch said at the time.
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says he didn’t know about Lynch’s plans ahead of the game, according to NFL.com.
“On Marshawn, talked to Marshawn trying to make sure we’re on the same page,” the coach said. “He said, ‘This is something I’ve done for 11 years. It’s not a form of anything other than me being myself.’ I said, ‘So you understand how I feel, I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem. But I’m going to respect you as a man, you do your thing. We’ll do ours.’ It’s a non-issue for me.”
DCG
I have no problem with this; just withhold his $1,000,000 per game salary.
I think he might change his mind…
People need to learn that actions have consequences; that in society, we’re expected to perform according to the dictates of our employers, even when those dictates go against what we “believe” or “feel” is in our own best self interests. That’s why they PAY us. If we cannot bring ourselves to agree and perform, we are free to LEAVE and NOT get paid. You should NOT be able to refuse the performance AND get paid, but that’s happening in pro sports. It’s being written into contracts: leave a team and still receive full salary…
It’s similar to behaving properly in society. We can agree to obey the law, even when we disagree with the law. Or we can go against it and suffer the consequences. But we can’t have it both ways, the way some currently think they can demand and get away with (e.g., the street rioters, BLM).
He might find more sympathy on Oakland.
Maybe Howard Cosell wasn’t that far off the mark. Remember when he got into trouble for saying look at that monkey run? Now we have this African-American football player sitting eating a banana. Coincidence, or not? Sorry, I know that sounds racist, but really I am not, it just seemed too easy of a cheap shot and I had to take it. And no, I won’t be watching NFL this year either, until the league comes out with a statement saying that the Nation’s anthem will be respected by everyone affiliated with the organization and receiving money from them. The flag is not the nation, but it is a symbol of it, and I have many friends who fought for this nation, and a son who is currently on a Naval ship in the Persian Gulf, supporting our nation. So this is personal to me.
