FBI data show the Left committed more acts of terrorism than the Right

If you go by the MSM, you would think that most acts of terrorism on U.S. soil are committed by “white supremacists” and Muslims.

Not so.

According to FBI data on terrorist incidents in the U.S. from 1980 to 2005, more acts of terrorism are undertaken by the Left, instead of by the Right, and terrorism by Jews is more frequent than terrorism by Muslims.

In the pie-chart below summarizing the FBI data:

Latinos, especially Puerto Ricans, accounted for the largest percentage of terrorism: 42%. Some examples: Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rico Revolution, People’s Revolutionary Commandos, Armed Forces of Popular Resistance, Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros, Grupo Estrella, National Liberation Movement, Armed Forces of National Liberation, Mexican Revolutionary Movement, and Omega 7 (a Cuban terrorist group).

The Left (“extreme left wing groups” and “Communists”) accounted for 29% (24% + 5%) of terrorism . Examples of leftwing terrorist groups are the Revolutionary Communist Party, Revolutionary Communist Youth Brigade, Communist Workers Party, United Freedom Front, Revolutionary Fighting Group, Armed Resistance Unit, Red Guerrilla Resistance, Earth First Organization, Animal Liberation Front, Earth Liberation Front, Earth Night Action Group. Some Puerto Rican terrorist groups are leftwing, which would make the Left accounting for way more than 29% of terrorism.

Muslim extremists accounted for 6% of terrorism, including Al-Qa’ida and International Islamist Extremists.

The remaining 16% of terrorist incidents were committed by various groups that include right-wing and white supremacist/neo-Nazi groups and individuals, such as Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, Eric Robert Rudolph (who bombed abortion clinics), Aryan Nations, the Justice Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, and Sheriff’s Posse Comitatus. In other words, terrorism by the Right accounted for less than 16% of terrorist incidents.

Here’s the FBI’s Chronological Summary of Terrorist Incidents in the United States 1980-2005:

Date Location Incident Type Perpetrator Killed Injured 1/7/1980 San Juan, PR Pipe Bombing Anti-Communist Alliance 1/13/1980 New York, NY Bombing Omega 7 4 1/13/1980 Miami, FL Bombing Omega 7 1/19/1980 San Juan, PR Bombing Omega 7 3/12/1980 Hato Rey, PR Armed Assault Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 3/15/1980 Chicago, IL Hostile Takeovers (2) Armed Forces of National Liberation 3/17/1980 New York, NY Bombing Croatian Freedom Fighters 3 3/25/1980 New York, NY Attempted Bombing Omega 7 4/19/1980 Chattanooga, TN Shooting Justice Knights of the Ku Klux Klan 4 4/30/1980 New York, NY Assault Revolutionary Communist Party 6/3/1980 Washington, DC Bombing Croatian Freedom Fighters 6/3/1980 New York, NY Bombing Croatian Freedom Fighters 7/14/1980 Dorato, PR Multiple Bombings (2) Organization of Volunteers for the San Juan, PR Puerto Rico Revolution 7/14/1980 Ponce, PR Multiple Arsons (2) Organization of Volunteers for the Mayaguez, PR Puerto Rico Revolution 7/22/1980 Hato Rey, PR Multiple Bombings (4) Revolutionary Commandos of the People, Santurce, PR Ready and at War Rio Piedras, PR 8/20/1980 Berkeley, CA Pipe Bombing Iranian Free Army 2 9/11/1980 New York, NY Shooting Omega 7 1 10/7/1980 New York, NY Attempted Bombing International Committee Against Nazism 10/12/1980 New York, NY Bombing Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide 4 10/12/1980 Hollywood, CA Bombing Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide 1 10/14/1980 Fort Collins, CO Shooting Libyan Revolutionary Committee 1 12/21/1980 New York, NY Pipe Bombing Armed Forces of Popular Resistance 12/30/1980 Hialeah, FL Attempted Bombing Omega 7 1/8/1981 Santurce, PR Multiple IncendiaryBombings (3) People’s Revolutionary Commandos Ponce, PR Rio Piedras, PR 1/12/1981 San Juan, PR Bombing Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 1/23/1981 New York City, NY Bombing Croatian Freedom Fighters 1/26/1981 San Francisco, CA Bombing Jewish Defense League/American Revenge Committee 2/2/1981 Los Angeles, CA Attempted Bombing 3-Oct 2/9/1981 Eugene, OR Assault Revolutionary Communist Youth Brigade 2/22/1981 Hollywood, CA Bombing Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia 3/15/1981 San Juan, PR Attempted Bombing Armed Forces of Popular Resistance 4/21/1981 Santurce, PR Robbery Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 4/27/1981 Washington, DC Incendiary Bombing Iranian Patriotic Army 5/16-18/81 New York City, NY Multiple Bombings (5) Puerto Rican Armed Resistance 1 6/25/1981 Torrance, CA Incendiary Bombing Jewish Defenders 6/26/1981 Los Angeles, CA Bombing June 9 Organization 7/30/1981 New York City, NY Hostile Takeover Libyan Students 8/7/1981 Washington, DC Hostile Takeover People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran 3 8/20/1981 Washington, DC Arson Black Brigade 8/20/1981 Los Angeles, CA Bombing June 9 Organization 8/27/1981 Carolina, PR Bombing Grupo Estrella 8/31/1981 New York City, NY Hostile Takeover Jewish Defense League 9/3-4/81 New York City, NY Multiple Bombings (2) Jewish Defense League 9/9/1981 Washington, DC Assault Concerned Sierra Leone Nationals 9/11/1981 Miami, FL Multiple Bombings (2) Omega 7 9/12/1981 New York City, NY Bombing Omega 7 9/22/1981 Schenectady, NY Bombing Communist Workers Party 9/24/1981 Miami, FL Attempted Bombing Omega 7 10/1/1981 Hollywood, CA Bombing Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia 10/25/1981 New York City, NY Incendiary Bombing Jewish Defense League 11/11/1981 Santurce, PR Bombing Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 11/14/1981 Glen Cove, NY Shooting Unaffiliated Extremists 11/20/1981 Los Angeles, CA Bombing Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide 11/27/1981 Fort Buchanan, PR Shooting National Liberation Movement 1 11/27/1981 Santurce, PR Multiple Bombings (2) Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros Condado, PR 12/24/1981 New York City, NY Attempted Pipe Jewish Defense League Bombing 1/28/1982 Los Angeles, CA Shooting Justice Commandos of the Armenian 1 Genocide 2/19/1982 Miami, FL Multiple Bombings (2) Omega 7 2/19/1982 Washington, DC Bombing Jewish Defense League 2/21/1982 Rio Piedras, PR Pipe Bombing Antonia Martinez Student Commandos 2/28/1982 New York City, NY Multiple Bombings (4) Armed Forces of National Liberation 3/22/1982 Cambridge, MA Bombing Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide 4/5/1982 Brooklyn, NY Arson Jewish Defense League 1 7 4/28/1982 New York City, NY Multiple Bombings (2) Jewish Defense League 4/29/1982 San Juan, PR Multiple Bombings (2) Provisional Coordinating Committee of the Bayamon, PR Labor Self-Defense Group 4/29/1982 San Juan, PR Shooting Provisional Coordinating Committee of the Labor Self-Defense Group 5/4/1982 Somerville, MA Shooting Justice Commandos of the Armenian 1 Genocide 5/16/1982 San Juan, PR Shooting Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros/ 1 3 Group for the Liberation of Vieques 5/17/1982 Union City, NJ Incendiary Bombing Omega 7 5/19/1982 Villa Sin Miedo, PR Shooting Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 1 12 5/20/1982 San Juan, PR Attempted Bombing Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 5/25/1982 San German, PR Kidnapping Grupo Estrella 1 5/30/1982 Van Nuys, CA Attempted Bombing Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia 6/10/1982 Carolina, PR Multiple Bombings (3) Armed Forces of Popular Resistance 7/4/1982 New York City, NY Multiple Pipe Croatian Freedom Fighters Astoria, NY Bombings (2) 7/5/1982 New York City, NY Multiple Pipe Jewish Defense League Bombings (2) 8/20/1982 Old San Juan, PR Bombing Armed Forces of National Liberation 9/1/1982 Naranjito, PR Attempted Bombing Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 9/2/1982 Miami, FL Bombing Omega 7 9/8/1982 Chicago, IL Bombing Omega 7 9/20/1982 New York City, NY Bombing Armed Forces of National Liberation 9/25/1982 Miami, FL Attempted Bombing Omega 7 10/15/1982 Washington, DC Hostile Takeover Islamic Extremists 10/22/1982 Philadelphia, PA Attempted Bombing Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide 11/4/1982 New York City, NY Smoke Bombing Jewish Defense League 11/16/1982 Carolina, PR Multiple Robberies (2) Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 1 12/8/1982 Washington, DC Attempted Bombing Norman David Mayer 1 12/16/1982 Elmont, NY Multiple Bombings (2) United Freedom Front 12/21/1982 New York City, NY Attempted Pipe Bombing Jewish Defense League 12/22/1982 McLean, VA Hostile Takeover People of Omar 12/31/1982 New York City, NY Multiple Bombings (5) Armed Forces of National Liberation 3 1/11-12/83 Miami, FL Multiple Bombings (3) Omega 7 1/28/1983 New York City, NY Bombing Revolutionary Fighting Group 2/13/1983 Medina, ND Shooting Sheriff’s Posse Comitatus 2 4 2/15/1983 Killeen, TX Hijacking Hossein Olya 2/19/1983 Washington, DC Pipe Bombing Jewish Defense League 3/20/1983 San Antonio, TX Bombing Republic of Revolutionary 4/26/1983 Washington, DC Bombing Armed Resistance Unit 4/27/1983 Miami, FL Attempted Bombings (4) Haitian Extremists 4/29/1983 Rio Piedras, PR Hostile Takeover Ejercito Popluar Boricua Macheteros 5/12/1983 Uniondale, NY Bombing United Freedom Front 5/13/1983 New York City, NY Bombing United Freedom Front 5/27/1983 Miami, FL Bombing Omega 7 7/8/1983 Miami, FL Kidnapping Ejercito Revolucionario Del Pueblo 7/15/1983 Rio Piedras, PR Robbery Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 1 8/8/1983 Detroit, MI Attempted Incendiary Bombing Fuqra 8/8/1983 Detroit, MI Shooting Fuqra 1 8/9/1983 Detroit, MI Arson Fuqra 2 8/16/1983 Los Angeles, CA Hostile Takeover Carlos Martinez 8/18/1983 Washington, DC Bombing Armed Resistance Unit 8/21/1983 New York City, NY Bombing United Freedom Front 8/27/1983 Washington, DC Incendiary Bombing Unknown 10/12/1983 Miami, FL Pipe Bombing Omega 7 10/30/1983 Hato Rey, PR Rocket Attack Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 11/7/1983 Washington, DC Bombing Armed Resistance Unit 12/13-14/83 East Meadow, NY Multiple Bombings (2) United Freedom Front New York City, NY 1/29/1984 New York City, NY Bombing United Freedom Front 2/23/1984 New York City, NY Bombing Jewish Direct Action 3/19/1984 Harrison, NY Bombing United Freedom Front 4/5/1984 New York City, NY Bombing Red Guerrilla Resistance 4/20/1984 Washington, DC Bombing Red Guerrilla Resistance 5/9/1984 New York City, NY Attempted Assassination Bashir Baesho 8/22/1984 Melville, NY Bombing United Freedom Front 9/26/1984 New York City, NY Bombing Red Guerrilla Resistance 9/26/1984 Mount Pleasant, NY Bombing United Freedom Front 12/10/1984 Levittown, PR Multiple Bombings (5) Organization of Volunteers for the Rio Piedras, PR Puerto Rican Revolution Ponce, PR Mayaguez, PR Cayey, PR 1/25/1985 Old San Juan, PR Rocket Attack Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros/Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rican Revolution 2/23/1985 New York City, NY Bombing Red Guerrilla Resistance 5/15/1985 Northridge, CA Pipe Bombing Jewish Defense League 8/15/1985 Paterson, NJ Bombing Jewish Defense League 1 1 9/6/1985 Brentwood, NY Bombing Jewish Defense League 1 10/11/1985 Santa Ana, CA Bombing Jewish Defense League 1 7 11/6/1985 Bayamon, PR Shooting Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rican Revolution 1 1/6/1986 Cidra, PR Multiple Bombings (4) Ejercito Revolucionario Clandestino/ National Revolutionary Front of Puerto Rico Toa Baja, PR Guanica, PR Santurce, PR 3/17/1986 Ponce, PR Attempted Bombing Commando Rojo 4/14/1986 Rio Piedras, PR Bombing Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rican Revolution 4/29/1986 San Juan, PR Shooting Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rican Revolution 1 1 5/14/1986 Phoenix, AZ Sabotage Earth First Organization 9/2/1986 New York City, NY Tear Gas Bombing Jewish Defense League 17 9/15/1986 Coeur d’Alene, ID Pipe Bombing Aryan Nations 9/29/1986 Coeur d’Alene, ID Multiple Bombings (4) Aryan Nations 10/20/1986 New York City, NY Incendiary Bombing Jewish Defense League 10/28/1986 Bayamon, PR Multiple Bombings (7) Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 1 Fajardo, PR Mayaguez, PR Aguadilla, PR Santurce, PR Fort Buchanan, PR 11/4/1986 Puerta De Tierra, PR Attempted Bombing Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 12/28/1986 Yauco, PR Multiple Bombings (2) Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros Guayama, PR 4/16/1987 Davis, CA Arson Animal Liberation Front 5/25/1987 Caguas, PR Multiple Bombings (7) Guerrilla Forces of Liberation Carolina, PR Mayaguez, PR Cidra, PR Aibonita, PR Ponce, PR 11/9/1987 Flagstaff, AZ Sabotage Evan Mecham Eco-Terrorist International Conspiracy 1/12/1988 Rio Piedras, PR Multiple Incendiary Pedro Albizu Campos Revolutionary Forces Bombings (2) 5/26/1988 Coral Gables, FL Bombing Organization Alliance of Cuban Intransigence 7/22/1988 Caguas, PR Pipe Bombing Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 9/19/1988 Los Angeles, CA Bombing Up the IRS, Inc. 9/25/1988 Grand Canyon, AZ Sabotage Evan Mecham Eco-Terrorist International Conspiracy 10/25/1988 Flagstaff, AZ Sabotage Evan Mecham Eco-Terrorist International Conspiracy 11/1/1988 Rio Piedras, PR Multiple Bombings (2) Pedro Albizu Campos Revolutionary Forces 4/3/1989 Tucson, AZ Arson Animal Liberation Front 6/19/1989 Bayamon, PR Multiple Bombings (2) Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 7/3-4/89 Lubbock, TX Malicious Destruction of Property Animal Liberation Front 1/12/1990 Santurce, PR Multiple Pipe Bombings (2) Eugenio Maria de Hostos International Brigade of the Pedro Albizu Campos Revolutionary Forces Carolina, PR 2/22/1990 Los Angeles, CA Bombing Up the IRS, Inc. 4/22/1990 Santa Cruz County, CA Malicious Destruction of Property Earth Night Action Group 5/27/1990 Mayaguez, PR Arson Unknown Puerto Rican Group 9/17/1990 Arecibo, PR Multiple Bombings (2) Pedro Albizu Group Revolutionary Forces Vega Baja, PR 2/3/1991 Mayaguez, PR Arson Popular Liberation Army 2/18/1991 Sabana Grande, PR Arson Popular Liberation Army 3/17/1991 Carolina, PR Arson Unknown Puerto Rican Group 4/1/1991 Fresno, CA Bombing Popular Liberation Army 7/6/1991 Punta Borinquen, PR Bombing Popular Liberation Army 4/5/1992 New York, NY Hostile Takeover Mujahedin-E-Khalq 11/19/1992 Urbana, IL Attempted Firebombing Mexican Revolutionary Movement 12/10/1992 Chicago, IL Car Fire and Attempted Boricua Revolutionary Front Firebombing (2) 2/26/1993 New York, NY Car Bombing International Islamist Extremists 6 1042 7/20-22/93 Tacoma, WA Multiple Bombings (2) American Front Skinheads 11/27-28/93 Chicago, IL Firebombings (9) Animal Liberation Front 3/1/1994 New York, NY Shooting Rashid Najib Baz 1 3 4/19/1995 Oklahoma City, OK Truck Bombing Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols 168 754 (Michael Fortier found guilty of failing to alert authorities of plot) 4/1/1996 Spokane, WA Pipe Bombing/Bank Robbery Spokane Bank Robbers 7/12/1996 Spokane, WA Pipe Bombing/Bank Robbery Spokane Bank Robbers 7/27/1996 Atlanta, GA Pipe Bombing Eric Robert Rudolph 2 112 1/2/1997 Washington, DC Letter Bombing Unknown Leavenworth, KS (Counted as 1 incident) 1/16/1997 Atlanta, GA Bombing of Abortion Clinic Eric Robert Rudolph 8 2/21/1997 Atlanta, GA Bombing of Alternative Lifestyle Nightclub Eric Robert Rudolph 5 1/29/1998 Birmingham, AL Bombing of Reproductive Services Clinic Eric Robert Rudolph 1 1 3/31/1998 Arecibo, PR Bombing of Superaqueduct Construction Project Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 6/9/1998 Rio Piedras, PR Bombing of Bank Branch Office Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros 6/25/1998 Santa Isabel, PR Bombing of Bank Branch Office Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros suspected 1 6/27/1998 Espanola, NM Arson Raymond Anthony Sandoval 10/19/1998 Vail, CO Arson Fire at Ski Resort Earth Liberation Front 3/19/1999 Santa Fe, NM Attempted Bombing Raymond Anthony Sandoval 3/27/1999 Franklin Township, NJ Bombing of Circus Vehicles Animal Liberation Front 4/5/1999 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Malicious Destruction and Theft Animal Liberation Front 5/9/1999 Eugene, OR Bombing Animal Liberation Front 7/2-4/99 Chicago, IL Multiple Shootings Benjamin Nathaniel Smith 2 8 Skokie, IL Northbrook, IL Bloomington, IN 8/10/1999 Granada Hills, CA Multiple Shootings Buford O’Neal Furrow 1 5 8/28-29/99 Orange, CA Malicious Destruction and Theft Animal Liberation Front 10/24/1999 Bellingham, WA Malicious Destruction and Theft Animal Liberation Front 11/20/1999 Puyallup, WA Malicious Destruction Animal Liberation Front 12/25/1999 Monmouth, OR Arson Earth Liberation Front 12/31/1999 East Lansing, MI Arson Earth Liberation Front 1/3/2000 Petaluma, CA Incendiary Attack Animal Liberation Front 1/15/2000 Petaluma, CA Incendiary Attack Animal Liberation Front 1/22/2000 Bloomington, IN Arson Earth Liberation Front 5/7/2000 Olympia, WA Arson Revenge of the Trees 7/2/2000 North Vernon, IN Arson Animal Liberation Front 7/20/2000 Rhinelander, WI Vandalism Earth Liberation Front 12/1/2000 Phoenix, AZ Multiple Arsons Mark Warren Sands 12/9-30/00 Suffolk County, Long Island, NY Multiple Arsons Earth Liberation Front 1/2/2001 Glendale, OR Arson Earth Liberation Front 2/20/2001 Visalia, CA Arson Earth Liberation Front 3/9/2001 Culpeper, VA Tree Spiking Earth Liberation Front 3/30/2001 Eugene, OR Arson Earth Liberation Front 4/15/2001 Portland, OR Arson Earth Liberation Front 5/17/2001 Harrisburg, PA Bank Robbery Clayton Lee Waagner 5/21/2001 Seattle, WA Arson Earth Liberation Front 5/21/2001 Clatskanie, OR Arson Earth Liberation Front 7/24/2001 Stateline, NV Destruction of Property Earth Liberation Front 9/9/2001 Morgantown, WV Bank Robbery Clayton Lee Waagner 9/11/2001 New York, NY Aircraft Attack Al-Qa’ida 2972 est. 12000 Washington, DC New Cumberland, PA 9/01-11/01 New York, NY Bacillus anthracis Unknown 5 17 Washington, DC Mailings Lantana, FL 10/14/2001 Litchfield, CA Arson Earth Liberation Front 11/12/2001 San Diego, CA Burglary and Vandalism Animal Liberation Front 3/18/2002 Erie, PA Vandalism Earth Liberation Front 3/24/2002 Erie, PA Arson Earth Liberation Front 5/11-12/02 Harborcreek, PA Vandalism/Destruction of Property Earth Liberation Front/ Animal Liberation Front 7/4/2002 Los Angeles, CA Shooting Hesham Mohamed Ali Hedayat 2 8/02-10/02 Henrico and Goochland Counties, VA Vandalism and Destruction of Property Earth Liberation Front 8/11/2002 Warren, PA Arson Earth Liberation Front 9/15-16/02 Harborcreek, PA Vandalism/Destruction of Property Earth Liberation Front/ Animal Liberation Front 11/26/2002 Harborcreek, PA Arson Earth Liberation Front/ Animal Liberation Front 1/1/2003 Girard, PA Arson Earth Liberation Front 3/3/2003 Chico, CA Vandalism Animal Liberation Front 8/03-9/03 San Diego, CA Arson Earth Liberation Front 8/22/2003 West Covina, CA Vandalism and Destruction of Property Earth Liberation Front 8/28/2003 Emeryville, CA Bombing Daniel Andreas San Diego Suspected 9/26/2003 Pleasanton, CA Bombing Daniel Andreas San Diego Suspected 1/19/2004 Henrico County, VA Arson Earth Liberation Front Suspected 4/1/2004 Oklahoma City, OK Arson Sean Michael Gillespie/Aryan Nations 4/20/2004 Redmond, WA Vandalism and Arson Earth Liberation Front 5/04-7/04 Provo, UT Vandalism and Arson Animal Liberation Front 12/27/2004 Lincoln, CA Attempted Arson Earth Liberation Front 1/05-2/05 Auburn, CA Attempted Arson and Arson Earth Liberation Front Sutter Creek, CA 4/13/2005 Sammanish, WA Arson Earth Liberation Front 7/7/2005 Los Angeles, CA Attempted Arson Animal rights extremists Suspected 9/16/2005 Los Angeles, CA Attempted Arson Animal Liberation Front 11/20/2005 Hagerstown, MD Arson Earth Liberation Front

