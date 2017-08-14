FBI data show the Left committed more acts of terrorism than the Right

If you go by the MSM, you would think that most acts of terrorism on U.S. soil are committed by “white supremacists” and Muslims.
Not so.
According to FBI data on terrorist incidents in the U.S. from 1980 to 2005, more acts of terrorism are undertaken by the Left, instead of by the Right, and terrorism by Jews is more frequent than terrorism by Muslims.
In the pie-chart below summarizing the FBI data:
- Latinos, especially Puerto Ricans, accounted for the largest percentage of terrorism: 42%. Some examples: Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rico Revolution, People’s Revolutionary Commandos, Armed Forces of Popular Resistance, Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros, Grupo Estrella, National Liberation Movement, Armed Forces of National Liberation, Mexican Revolutionary Movement, and Omega 7 (a Cuban terrorist group).
- The Left (“extreme left wing groups” and “Communists”) accounted for 29% (24% + 5%) of terrorism. Examples of leftwing terrorist groups are the Revolutionary Communist Party, Revolutionary Communist Youth Brigade, Communist Workers Party, United Freedom Front, Revolutionary Fighting Group, Armed Resistance Unit, Red Guerrilla Resistance, Earth First Organization, Animal Liberation Front, Earth Liberation Front, Earth Night Action Group. Some Puerto Rican terrorist groups are leftwing, which would make the Left accounting for way more than 29% of terrorism.
- Jewish extremists such as Jewish Defenders and the Jewish Defense League/American Revenge Committee accounted for 7% of terrorism.
- Muslim extremists accounted for 6% of terrorism, including Al-Qa’ida and International Islamist Extremists.
- The remaining 16% of terrorist incidents were committed by various groups that include right-wing and white supremacist/neo-Nazi groups and individuals, such as Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, Eric Robert Rudolph (who bombed abortion clinics), Aryan Nations, the Justice Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, and Sheriff’s Posse Comitatus. In other words, terrorism by the Right accounted for less than 16% of terrorist incidents.
Here’s the FBI’s Chronological Summary of Terrorist Incidents in the United States 1980-2005:
|Date
|Location
|Incident Type
|Perpetrator
|Killed
|Injured
|1/7/1980
|San Juan, PR
|Pipe Bombing
|Anti-Communist Alliance
|1/13/1980
|New York, NY
|Bombing
|Omega 7
|4
|1/13/1980
|Miami, FL
|Bombing
|Omega 7
|1/19/1980
|San Juan, PR
|Bombing
|Omega 7
|3/12/1980
|Hato Rey, PR
|Armed Assault
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|3/15/1980
|Chicago, IL
|Hostile Takeovers (2)
|Armed Forces of National Liberation
|3/17/1980
|New York, NY
|Bombing
|Croatian Freedom Fighters
|3
|3/25/1980
|New York, NY
|Attempted Bombing
|Omega 7
|4/19/1980
|Chattanooga, TN
|Shooting
|Justice Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
|4
|4/30/1980
|New York, NY
|Assault
|Revolutionary Communist Party
|6/3/1980
|Washington, DC
|Bombing
|Croatian Freedom Fighters
|6/3/1980
|New York, NY
|Bombing
|Croatian Freedom Fighters
|7/14/1980
|Dorato, PR
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Organization of Volunteers for the
|San Juan, PR
|Puerto Rico Revolution
|7/14/1980
|Ponce, PR
|Multiple Arsons (2)
|Organization of Volunteers for the
|Mayaguez, PR
|Puerto Rico Revolution
|7/22/1980
|Hato Rey, PR
|Multiple Bombings (4)
|Revolutionary Commandos of the People,
|Santurce, PR
|Ready and at War
|Rio Piedras, PR
|8/20/1980
|Berkeley, CA
|Pipe Bombing
|Iranian Free Army
|2
|9/11/1980
|New York, NY
|Shooting
|Omega 7
|1
|10/7/1980
|New York, NY
|Attempted Bombing
|International Committee Against Nazism
|10/12/1980
|New York, NY
|Bombing
|Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide
|4
|10/12/1980
|Hollywood, CA
|Bombing
|Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide
|1
|10/14/1980
|Fort Collins, CO
|Shooting
|Libyan Revolutionary Committee
|1
|12/21/1980
|New York, NY
|Pipe Bombing
|Armed Forces of Popular Resistance
|12/30/1980
|Hialeah, FL
|Attempted Bombing
|Omega 7
|1/8/1981
|Santurce, PR
|Multiple IncendiaryBombings (3)
|People’s Revolutionary Commandos
|Ponce, PR
|Rio Piedras, PR
|1/12/1981
|San Juan, PR
|Bombing
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|1/23/1981
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|Croatian Freedom Fighters
|1/26/1981
|San Francisco, CA
|Bombing
|Jewish Defense League/American Revenge
|Committee
|2/2/1981
|Los Angeles, CA
|Attempted Bombing
|3-Oct
|2/9/1981
|Eugene, OR
|Assault
|Revolutionary Communist Youth Brigade
|2/22/1981
|Hollywood, CA
|Bombing
|Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation
|of Armenia
|3/15/1981
|San Juan, PR
|Attempted Bombing
|Armed Forces of Popular Resistance
|4/21/1981
|Santurce, PR
|Robbery
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|4/27/1981
|Washington, DC
|Incendiary Bombing
|Iranian Patriotic Army
|5/16-18/81
|New York City, NY
|Multiple Bombings (5)
|Puerto Rican Armed Resistance
|1
|6/25/1981
|Torrance, CA
|Incendiary Bombing
|Jewish Defenders
|6/26/1981
|Los Angeles, CA
|Bombing
|June 9 Organization
|7/30/1981
|New York City, NY
|Hostile Takeover
|Libyan Students
|8/7/1981
|Washington, DC
|Hostile Takeover
|People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran
|3
|8/20/1981
|Washington, DC
|Arson
|Black Brigade
|8/20/1981
|Los Angeles, CA
|Bombing
|June 9 Organization
|8/27/1981
|Carolina, PR
|Bombing
|Grupo Estrella
|8/31/1981
|New York City, NY
|Hostile Takeover
|Jewish Defense League
|9/3-4/81
|New York City, NY
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Jewish Defense League
|9/9/1981
|Washington, DC
|Assault
|Concerned Sierra Leone Nationals
|9/11/1981
|Miami, FL
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Omega 7
|9/12/1981
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|Omega 7
|9/22/1981
|Schenectady, NY
|Bombing
|Communist Workers Party
|9/24/1981
|Miami, FL
|Attempted Bombing
|Omega 7
|10/1/1981
|Hollywood, CA
|Bombing
|Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia
|10/25/1981
|New York City, NY
|Incendiary Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|11/11/1981
|Santurce, PR
|Bombing
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|11/14/1981
|Glen Cove, NY
|Shooting
|Unaffiliated Extremists
|11/20/1981
|Los Angeles, CA
|Bombing
|Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide
|11/27/1981
|Fort Buchanan, PR
|Shooting
|National Liberation Movement
|1
|11/27/1981
|Santurce, PR
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|Condado, PR
|12/24/1981
|New York City, NY
|Attempted Pipe
|Jewish Defense League
|Bombing
|1/28/1982
|Los Angeles, CA
|Shooting
|Justice Commandos of the Armenian
|1
|Genocide
|2/19/1982
|Miami, FL
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Omega 7
|2/19/1982
|Washington, DC
|Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|2/21/1982
|Rio Piedras, PR
|Pipe Bombing
|Antonia Martinez Student Commandos
|2/28/1982
|New York City, NY
|Multiple Bombings (4)
|Armed Forces of National Liberation
|3/22/1982
|Cambridge, MA
|Bombing
|Justice Commandos of the Armenian
|Genocide
|4/5/1982
|Brooklyn, NY
|Arson
|Jewish Defense League
|1
|7
|4/28/1982
|New York City, NY
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Jewish Defense League
|4/29/1982
|San Juan, PR
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Provisional Coordinating Committee of the
|Bayamon, PR
|Labor Self-Defense Group
|4/29/1982
|San Juan, PR
|Shooting
|Provisional Coordinating Committee of the
|Labor Self-Defense Group
|5/4/1982
|Somerville, MA
|Shooting
|Justice Commandos of the Armenian
|1
|Genocide
|5/16/1982
|San Juan, PR
|Shooting
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros/
|1
|3
|Group for the Liberation of Vieques
|5/17/1982
|Union City, NJ
|Incendiary Bombing
|Omega 7
|5/19/1982
|Villa Sin Miedo, PR
|Shooting
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|1
|12
|5/20/1982
|San Juan, PR
|Attempted Bombing
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|5/25/1982
|San German, PR
|Kidnapping
|Grupo Estrella
|1
|5/30/1982
|Van Nuys, CA
|Attempted Bombing
|Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of
|Armenia
|6/10/1982
|Carolina, PR
|Multiple Bombings (3)
|Armed Forces of Popular Resistance
|7/4/1982
|New York City, NY
|Multiple Pipe
|Croatian Freedom Fighters
|Astoria, NY
|Bombings (2)
|7/5/1982
|New York City, NY
|Multiple Pipe
|Jewish Defense League
|Bombings (2)
|8/20/1982
|Old San Juan, PR
|Bombing
|Armed Forces of National Liberation
|9/1/1982
|Naranjito, PR
|Attempted Bombing
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|9/2/1982
|Miami, FL
|Bombing
|Omega 7
|9/8/1982
|Chicago, IL
|Bombing
|Omega 7
|9/20/1982
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|Armed Forces of National Liberation
|9/25/1982
|Miami, FL
|Attempted Bombing
|Omega 7
|10/15/1982
|Washington, DC
|Hostile Takeover
|Islamic Extremists
|10/22/1982
|Philadelphia, PA
|Attempted Bombing
|Justice Commandos of the Armenian
|Genocide
|11/4/1982
|New York City, NY
|Smoke Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|11/16/1982
|Carolina, PR
|Multiple Robberies (2)
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|1
|12/8/1982
|Washington, DC
|Attempted Bombing
|Norman David Mayer
|1
|12/16/1982
|Elmont, NY
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|United Freedom Front
|12/21/1982
|New York City, NY
|Attempted Pipe Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|12/22/1982
|McLean, VA
|Hostile Takeover
|People of Omar
|12/31/1982
|New York City, NY
|Multiple Bombings (5)
|Armed Forces of National Liberation
|3
|1/11-12/83
|Miami, FL
|Multiple Bombings (3)
|Omega 7
|1/28/1983
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|Revolutionary Fighting Group
|2/13/1983
|Medina, ND
|Shooting
|Sheriff’s Posse Comitatus
|2
|4
|2/15/1983
|Killeen, TX
|Hijacking
|Hossein Olya
|2/19/1983
|Washington, DC
|Pipe Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|3/20/1983
|San Antonio, TX
|Bombing
|Republic of Revolutionary
|4/26/1983
|Washington, DC
|Bombing
|Armed Resistance Unit
|4/27/1983
|Miami, FL
|Attempted Bombings (4)
|Haitian Extremists
|4/29/1983
|Rio Piedras, PR
|Hostile Takeover
|Ejercito Popluar Boricua Macheteros
|5/12/1983
|Uniondale, NY
|Bombing
|United Freedom Front
|5/13/1983
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|United Freedom Front
|5/27/1983
|Miami, FL
|Bombing
|Omega 7
|7/8/1983
|Miami, FL
|Kidnapping
|Ejercito Revolucionario Del Pueblo
|7/15/1983
|Rio Piedras, PR
|Robbery
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|1
|8/8/1983
|Detroit, MI
|Attempted Incendiary Bombing
|Fuqra
|8/8/1983
|Detroit, MI
|Shooting
|Fuqra
|1
|8/9/1983
|Detroit, MI
|Arson
|Fuqra
|2
|8/16/1983
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hostile Takeover
|Carlos Martinez
|8/18/1983
|Washington, DC
|Bombing
|Armed Resistance Unit
|8/21/1983
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|United Freedom Front
|8/27/1983
|Washington, DC
|Incendiary Bombing
|Unknown
|10/12/1983
|Miami, FL
|Pipe Bombing
|Omega 7
|10/30/1983
|Hato Rey, PR
|Rocket Attack
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|11/7/1983
|Washington, DC
|Bombing
|Armed Resistance Unit
|12/13-14/83
|East Meadow, NY
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|United Freedom Front
|New York City, NY
|1/29/1984
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|United Freedom Front
|2/23/1984
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|Jewish Direct Action
|3/19/1984
|Harrison, NY
|Bombing
|United Freedom Front
|4/5/1984
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|Red Guerrilla Resistance
|4/20/1984
|Washington, DC
|Bombing
|Red Guerrilla Resistance
|5/9/1984
|New York City, NY
|Attempted Assassination
|Bashir Baesho
|8/22/1984
|Melville, NY
|Bombing
|United Freedom Front
|9/26/1984
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|Red Guerrilla Resistance
|9/26/1984
|Mount Pleasant, NY
|Bombing
|United Freedom Front
|12/10/1984
|Levittown, PR
|Multiple Bombings (5)
|Organization of Volunteers for the
|Rio Piedras, PR
|Puerto Rican Revolution
|Ponce, PR
|Mayaguez, PR
|Cayey, PR
|1/25/1985
|Old San Juan, PR
|Rocket Attack
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros/Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rican Revolution
|2/23/1985
|New York City, NY
|Bombing
|Red Guerrilla Resistance
|5/15/1985
|Northridge, CA
|Pipe Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|8/15/1985
|Paterson, NJ
|Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|1
|1
|9/6/1985
|Brentwood, NY
|Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|1
|10/11/1985
|Santa Ana, CA
|Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|1
|7
|11/6/1985
|Bayamon, PR
|Shooting
|Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rican Revolution
|1
|1/6/1986
|Cidra, PR
|Multiple Bombings (4)
|Ejercito Revolucionario Clandestino/ National Revolutionary Front of Puerto Rico
|Toa Baja, PR
|Guanica, PR
|Santurce, PR
|3/17/1986
|Ponce, PR
|Attempted Bombing
|Commando Rojo
|4/14/1986
|Rio Piedras, PR
|Bombing
|Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rican Revolution
|4/29/1986
|San Juan, PR
|Shooting
|Organization of Volunteers for the Puerto Rican Revolution
|1
|1
|5/14/1986
|Phoenix, AZ
|Sabotage
|Earth First Organization
|9/2/1986
|New York City, NY
|Tear Gas Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|17
|9/15/1986
|Coeur d’Alene, ID
|Pipe Bombing
|Aryan Nations
|9/29/1986
|Coeur d’Alene, ID
|Multiple Bombings (4)
|Aryan Nations
|10/20/1986
|New York City, NY
|Incendiary Bombing
|Jewish Defense League
|10/28/1986
|Bayamon, PR
|Multiple Bombings (7)
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|1
|Fajardo, PR
|Mayaguez, PR
|Aguadilla, PR
|Santurce, PR
|Fort Buchanan, PR
|11/4/1986
|Puerta De Tierra, PR
|Attempted Bombing
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|12/28/1986
|Yauco, PR
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|Guayama, PR
|4/16/1987
|Davis, CA
|Arson
|Animal Liberation Front
|5/25/1987
|Caguas, PR
|Multiple Bombings (7)
|Guerrilla Forces of Liberation
|Carolina, PR
|Mayaguez, PR
|Cidra, PR
|Aibonita, PR
|Ponce, PR
|11/9/1987
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Sabotage
|Evan Mecham Eco-Terrorist
|International Conspiracy
|1/12/1988
|Rio Piedras, PR
|Multiple Incendiary
|Pedro Albizu Campos Revolutionary Forces
|Bombings (2)
|5/26/1988
|Coral Gables, FL
|Bombing
|Organization Alliance of Cuban
|Intransigence
|7/22/1988
|Caguas, PR
|Pipe Bombing
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|9/19/1988
|Los Angeles, CA
|Bombing
|Up the IRS, Inc.
|9/25/1988
|Grand Canyon, AZ
|Sabotage
|Evan Mecham Eco-Terrorist International
|Conspiracy
|10/25/1988
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Sabotage
|Evan Mecham Eco-Terrorist International
|Conspiracy
|11/1/1988
|Rio Piedras, PR
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Pedro Albizu Campos Revolutionary Forces
|4/3/1989
|Tucson, AZ
|Arson
|Animal Liberation Front
|6/19/1989
|Bayamon, PR
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|7/3-4/89
|Lubbock, TX
|Malicious Destruction of Property
|Animal Liberation Front
|1/12/1990
|Santurce, PR
|Multiple Pipe Bombings (2)
|Eugenio Maria de Hostos International Brigade of the Pedro Albizu Campos Revolutionary Forces
|Carolina, PR
|2/22/1990
|Los Angeles, CA
|Bombing
|Up the IRS, Inc.
|4/22/1990
|Santa Cruz County, CA
|Malicious Destruction of Property
|Earth Night Action Group
|5/27/1990
|Mayaguez, PR
|Arson
|Unknown Puerto Rican Group
|9/17/1990
|Arecibo, PR
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|Pedro Albizu Group Revolutionary Forces
|Vega Baja, PR
|2/3/1991
|Mayaguez, PR
|Arson
|Popular Liberation Army
|2/18/1991
|Sabana Grande, PR
|Arson
|Popular Liberation Army
|3/17/1991
|Carolina, PR
|Arson
|Unknown Puerto Rican Group
|4/1/1991
|Fresno, CA
|Bombing
|Popular Liberation Army
|7/6/1991
|Punta Borinquen, PR
|Bombing
|Popular Liberation Army
|4/5/1992
|New York, NY
|Hostile Takeover
|Mujahedin-E-Khalq
|11/19/1992
|Urbana, IL
|Attempted Firebombing
|Mexican Revolutionary Movement
|12/10/1992
|Chicago, IL
|Car Fire and Attempted
|Boricua Revolutionary Front
|Firebombing (2)
|2/26/1993
|New York, NY
|Car Bombing
|International Islamist Extremists
|6
|1042
|7/20-22/93
|Tacoma, WA
|Multiple Bombings (2)
|American Front Skinheads
|11/27-28/93
|Chicago, IL
|Firebombings (9)
|Animal Liberation Front
|3/1/1994
|New York, NY
|Shooting
|Rashid Najib Baz
|1
|3
|4/19/1995
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Truck Bombing
|Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols
|168
|754
|(Michael Fortier found guilty of failing to alert authorities of plot)
|4/1/1996
|Spokane, WA
|Pipe Bombing/Bank Robbery
|Spokane Bank Robbers
|7/12/1996
|Spokane, WA
|Pipe Bombing/Bank Robbery
|Spokane Bank Robbers
|7/27/1996
|Atlanta, GA
|Pipe Bombing
|Eric Robert Rudolph
|2
|112
|1/2/1997
|Washington, DC
|Letter Bombing
|Unknown
|Leavenworth, KS
|(Counted as 1 incident)
|1/16/1997
|Atlanta, GA
|Bombing of Abortion Clinic
|Eric Robert Rudolph
|8
|2/21/1997
|Atlanta, GA
|Bombing of Alternative Lifestyle Nightclub
|Eric Robert Rudolph
|5
|1/29/1998
|Birmingham, AL
|Bombing of Reproductive Services Clinic
|Eric Robert Rudolph
|1
|1
|3/31/1998
|Arecibo, PR
|Bombing of Superaqueduct Construction Project
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|6/9/1998
|Rio Piedras, PR
|Bombing of Bank Branch Office
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros
|6/25/1998
|Santa Isabel, PR
|Bombing of Bank Branch Office
|Ejercito Popular Boricua Macheteros suspected
|1
|6/27/1998
|Espanola, NM
|Arson
|Raymond Anthony Sandoval
|10/19/1998
|Vail, CO
|Arson Fire at Ski Resort
|Earth Liberation Front
|3/19/1999
|Santa Fe, NM
|Attempted Bombing
|Raymond Anthony Sandoval
|3/27/1999
|Franklin Township, NJ
|Bombing of Circus Vehicles
|Animal Liberation Front
|4/5/1999
|Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
|Malicious Destruction and Theft
|Animal Liberation Front
|5/9/1999
|Eugene, OR
|Bombing
|Animal Liberation Front
|7/2-4/99
|Chicago, IL
|Multiple Shootings
|Benjamin Nathaniel Smith
|2
|8
|Skokie, IL
|Northbrook, IL
|Bloomington, IN
|8/10/1999
|Granada Hills, CA
|Multiple Shootings
|Buford O’Neal Furrow
|1
|5
|8/28-29/99
|Orange, CA
|Malicious Destruction and Theft
|Animal Liberation Front
|10/24/1999
|Bellingham, WA
|Malicious Destruction and Theft
|Animal Liberation Front
|11/20/1999
|Puyallup, WA
|Malicious Destruction
|Animal Liberation Front
|12/25/1999
|Monmouth, OR
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|12/31/1999
|East Lansing, MI
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|1/3/2000
|Petaluma, CA
|Incendiary Attack
|Animal Liberation Front
|1/15/2000
|Petaluma, CA
|Incendiary Attack
|Animal Liberation Front
|1/22/2000
|Bloomington, IN
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|5/7/2000
|Olympia, WA
|Arson
|Revenge of the Trees
|7/2/2000
|North Vernon, IN
|Arson
|Animal Liberation Front
|7/20/2000
|Rhinelander, WI
|Vandalism
|Earth Liberation Front
|12/1/2000
|Phoenix, AZ
|Multiple Arsons
|Mark Warren Sands
|12/9-30/00
|Suffolk County, Long Island, NY
|Multiple Arsons
|Earth Liberation Front
|1/2/2001
|Glendale, OR
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|2/20/2001
|Visalia, CA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|3/9/2001
|Culpeper, VA
|Tree Spiking
|Earth Liberation Front
|3/30/2001
|Eugene, OR
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|4/15/2001
|Portland, OR
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|5/17/2001
|Harrisburg, PA
|Bank Robbery
|Clayton Lee Waagner
|5/21/2001
|Seattle, WA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|5/21/2001
|Clatskanie, OR
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|7/24/2001
|Stateline, NV
|Destruction of Property
|Earth Liberation Front
|9/9/2001
|Morgantown, WV
|Bank Robbery
|Clayton Lee Waagner
|9/11/2001
|New York, NY
|Aircraft Attack
|Al-Qa’ida
|2972
|est. 12000
|Washington, DC
|New Cumberland, PA
|9/01-11/01
|New York, NY
|Bacillus anthracis
|Unknown
|5
|17
|Washington, DC
|Mailings
|Lantana, FL
|10/14/2001
|Litchfield, CA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|11/12/2001
|San Diego, CA
|Burglary and Vandalism
|Animal Liberation Front
|3/18/2002
|Erie, PA
|Vandalism
|Earth Liberation Front
|3/24/2002
|Erie, PA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|5/11-12/02
|Harborcreek, PA
|Vandalism/Destruction of Property
|Earth Liberation Front/ Animal Liberation Front
|7/4/2002
|Los Angeles, CA
|Shooting
|Hesham Mohamed Ali Hedayat
|2
|8/02-10/02
|Henrico and Goochland Counties, VA
|Vandalism and Destruction of Property
|Earth Liberation Front
|8/11/2002
|Warren, PA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|9/15-16/02
|Harborcreek, PA
|Vandalism/Destruction of Property
|Earth Liberation Front/ Animal Liberation Front
|11/26/2002
|Harborcreek, PA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front/ Animal Liberation Front
|1/1/2003
|Girard, PA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|3/3/2003
|Chico, CA
|Vandalism
|Animal Liberation Front
|8/03-9/03
|San Diego, CA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|8/22/2003
|West Covina, CA
|Vandalism and Destruction of Property
|Earth Liberation Front
|8/28/2003
|Emeryville, CA
|Bombing
|Daniel Andreas San Diego Suspected
|9/26/2003
|Pleasanton, CA
|Bombing
|Daniel Andreas San Diego Suspected
|1/19/2004
|Henrico County, VA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front Suspected
|4/1/2004
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Arson
|Sean Michael Gillespie/Aryan Nations
|4/20/2004
|Redmond, WA
|Vandalism and Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|5/04-7/04
|Provo, UT
|Vandalism and Arson
|Animal Liberation Front
|12/27/2004
|Lincoln, CA
|Attempted Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|1/05-2/05
|Auburn, CA
|Attempted Arson and Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|Sutter Creek, CA
|4/13/2005
|Sammanish, WA
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
|7/7/2005
|Los Angeles, CA
|Attempted Arson
|Animal rights extremists Suspected
|9/16/2005
|Los Angeles, CA
|Attempted Arson
|Animal Liberation Front
|11/20/2005
|Hagerstown, MD
|Arson
|Earth Liberation Front
~Eowyn
The “Animal Liberation Front”, and the “Earth Liberation Front”–WT..???!! And, the JDL?–wow, I’m speechless about these stats showing far more leftists, including animal rights people, and earth rights[?!] people, along with the Hispanics, causing the bulk of ‘terrorist’ incidents–totally opposite of what we’re led to believe by the frauds in the media business! What a complete joke ‘journalists’ are playing on the entire country and the entire world, with all the distortions and lies being delivered to us each and every day!
I remember how we used to laugh whenever the Soviet ‘news’ paper, “Pravda” was mentioned because it had become so totally linked to lies being sold as the truth to the Russian people, and the world at large, and the joke was what it’s name meant in English–“Truth”–ahahaha!
I can only wish that that would happen to the news outlets of CBS, NBC, ABC, and most of all to CNN–because, they, too, have become synonymous with “Lies” being sold as ‘Truth” to the entire world. Not only that, but some sort of penalties need to be leveled against those propaganda outlets when they are caught telling us lies, lies, and more lies!
If you go by the MSM…you are being fed misinformation.
Very interesting, nice work. Fast forward to 2017 and we now have more Muslims, the MS13 group, Soros multiple groups, BLM, and radicals from all over the place. It would be interesting to see an update and the changes since 2005.
The problem of the slanting of the news, for ,..’political’,.. reasons, by the ,..’mainstream’,.. media, cannot be corrected, until & unless, the problem is identified,..& then addressed.
And, obviously, the central organizing feature, of the mainstream media, is, the fact that, the , media, both, news & entertainment,.& .print & electronic is, collectively under the ownership & control of what we could call,,..’Political Zionism’,..
So, obviously
,..as long as Zionist Jews, hold a virtual. monopoly on our media, then our media, will be put to the service of those, ..Zionist’,.. forces , which these owners, & editors,.media bosses serve
We [of the White Race] have a long way to go, if, we are to turn around this flood tide of brown & black, ‘third world’,.. types, that is overflowing our various, homelands. around the world.
As, all the while, the ‘Zio/Media’, pushes, ‘multi/culty’ nonsense onto the White Race, while at the same time, they support a ,..’JEWISH’,.. Israel.
Maybe it would be a good thing ,..’if’,.. we could require, all news outlets that are controlled by Jews, to have a ,..’tag’,.. to be displayed, on screen, at all times,..which would signify, Jewish ownership , & so remind the viewer, that, they were viewing, Zionist tainted material,..
Ya think,.?
