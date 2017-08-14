ABC “Scandal” star goes off on Trump voters

Remember, #LoveTrumpsHate!

From Daily Mail: An actor on the show Scandal launched a series of crude tweets aimed at Trump and his supporters, calling them ‘stupid c**ks’ and ‘homophobic’.

Joshua Malina, who plays character Attorney General David Rosen on the hit ABC drama, has been at war with Twitter users who voted for Trump since he made the offensive comments on Tuesday.

Malina declared that those who voted for the president were ‘stupid c**ks’, and added they were also ‘homophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, transphobic, and unfunny’.

The network and show’s producer Shonda Rhimes have seemingly not disciplined Malina, passing on the opportunity to comment on his crude remarks.

Rhimes gave Katherine Heigl the boot from Grey’s Anatomy for allegedly being difficult to work with and also fired actor Isaiah Washington from the same set for reportedly saying a homophobic slur to his co-star.

Malina has been a long-time critic of Trump and released his thoughts on the billionaire president to his 240,000 Twitter followers.

He wrote on Tuesday: ‘If you’re one of the stupid cks who voted for this stupid ck, do you not feel like a stupid c**k?’

His comment rubbed a lot of social media users the wrong way, many calling for the boycott of Scandal and admonishing Malina for blasting other people’s views.

Malina fired back responses all day to angry Twitter users, prompting him to tweet on Wednesday: ‘Had fun w Trump supporters on Twitter 2day! In addition to stupid, they are homophobic, antisemitic, misogynistic, transphobic, and unfunny.’

Some are actively calling for a boycott of Scandal because of Malina’s tweets. One user wrote: ’65 million people voted for Trump… that’s a lot of people who won’t watch this show anymore.’

User @stults_dave added: ‘I don’t feel stupid. I feel proud I voted for Trump! You Hollywood Communists don’t speak for middle America. Another said: ‘@JoshMalina another Hollywood liberal grasping for more exposure. I’d never heard of you before today and I shall forget you tomorrow.’

@vero00 said: ‘It is disgusting that Joshua Malina has not been reprimanded for his classless comments.’

Dan Gainor, VP of business and culture at the Media Research Center, said to Fox News that Malina’s outburst was the ‘way of things in Hollywood, where millionaires tell the rest of us that we’re idiots and then curse at us.

‘Our response should be simple: Turn off their shows. Let them go get real jobs.

ABC and Rhimes did not respond to Fox’s request for a comment.

