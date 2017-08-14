ABC “Scandal” star goes off on Trump voters

Remember, #LoveTrumpsHate!
From Daily Mail: An actor on the show Scandal launched a series of crude tweets aimed at Trump and his supporters, calling them ‘stupid c**ks’ and ‘homophobic’.
Joshua Malina, who plays character Attorney General David Rosen on the hit ABC drama, has been at war with Twitter users who voted for Trump since he made the offensive comments on Tuesday.
Malina declared that those who voted for the president were ‘stupid c**ks’, and added they were also ‘homophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, transphobic, and unfunny’.
The network and show’s producer Shonda Rhimes have seemingly not disciplined Malina, passing on the opportunity to comment on his crude remarks.
Rhimes gave Katherine Heigl the boot from Grey’s Anatomy for allegedly being difficult to work with and also fired actor Isaiah Washington from the same set for reportedly saying a homophobic slur to his co-star.
Malina has been a long-time critic of Trump and released his thoughts on the billionaire president to his 240,000 Twitter followers.
He wrote on Tuesday: ‘If you’re one of the stupid cks who voted for this stupid ck, do you not feel like a stupid c**k?’
His comment rubbed a lot of social media users the wrong way, many calling for the boycott of Scandal and admonishing Malina for blasting other people’s views.
Malina fired back responses all day to angry Twitter users, prompting him to tweet on Wednesday: ‘Had fun w Trump supporters on Twitter 2day! In addition to stupid, they are homophobic, antisemitic, misogynistic, transphobic, and unfunny.’
Some are actively calling for a boycott of Scandal because of Malina’s tweets. One user wrote: ’65 million people voted for Trump… that’s a lot of people who won’t watch this show anymore.’
User @stults_dave added: ‘I don’t feel stupid. I feel proud I voted for Trump! You Hollywood Communists don’t speak for middle America. Another said: ‘@JoshMalina another Hollywood liberal grasping for more exposure. I’d never heard of you before today and I shall forget you tomorrow.’
@vero00 said: ‘It is disgusting that Joshua Malina has not been reprimanded for his classless comments.’
Dan Gainor, VP of business and culture at the Media Research Center, said to Fox News that Malina’s outburst was the ‘way of things in Hollywood, where millionaires tell the rest of us that we’re idiots and then curse at us.
‘Our response should be simple: Turn off their shows. Let them go get real jobs.
ABC and Rhimes did not respond to Fox’s request for a comment.
Stop watching current TV… It’s just a brain washing machine for the left. But whether you watching or not does not affect them in anyway. It’s advertising and cable subscriptions. So as long as you have cable in your house it does not matter whether you choose to turn it on or not you are still supporting them
Although I do not watch this program . . .I did give ABC a piece of my mind. My first impression at seeing the picture of Mr Malina was that he would typify some dirty old man in a raincoat, just waiting to expose himself. He looks rather creepy. Why is it that so many of those who represent the left have an aura that is dark or creepy?
Having never watched “Scandal” — and never will — I’d never even heard/seen the name Joshua Malina. Now that I know, I will be sure to boycott ANYTHING he’s in.
From Wikipedia:
“Malina was born in New York City. His parents, Fran and Robert Malina, were founding members of Young Israel of Scarsdale in New Rochelle, where he grew up.[1][2] His father was an attorney, investment banker and Broadway producer. The actor has commented that while the name ‘Malina’ does not sound Jewish to most people and often leads them to assume he is Latino (often due to confusion of ‘Malina’ with the Spanish surname Molina), the name is Polish in origin, from the ‘Polish [word] for raspberry.'”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joshua_Malina
I watch just the news. I haven’t watched TV for a very long time since the programs are just trashy. I use roku for YouTube for every thing, no dish or cable, no ridiculous bills. I haven’t seen a movie for the same reason. I Never heard of this guy. Typical Hollywood garbage.
First, he has that look of a self centered homo, spiked hair, can’t You see it? His facial expressions, not smiling but has that sly look typical of a queer can U tell? because he is an unknown, he wants to call attention so that he can be recognized where he goes, and…….. envious and jealous.
Oh, I forgot, the tilted head, tells it all!
