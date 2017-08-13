TDS: Americans root for Kim Jong-un

When President Trump was elected, I predicted that the TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) would be a thousand times worse than Bush Derangement Syndrome. And my prediction has come true.
Amidst Fat Boy puffing to nuke the US, liberals have shown their allegiance – to a brutal killer and dictator that threatens the United States.
Here are a few examples:
Rep. Keith Ellison: “Kim Jong-un is acting more responsible than Donald Trump.”
Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said this on MSNBC: “North Korea has been demonized by US, forced to attain Nukes. Russian interference based on circumstantial evidence.”
Fat womyn and angry libtard Rosie O’Donnell promised to leave the US if Trump was elected. Just like a bunch of other celebrities who promised to do the same, she is still living in the good ‘ol USA. She also promoted a “Trump-killing” game.
Rosie has now offered an apology to Kim Jong-un for Donald Trump. See her apology here.
I suggest all of the libtards who are siding with North Korea take a little visit over there to offer your sympathies in person. I DARE YOU.
Liberalism is truly a mental disorder.
All North Korea Kim Jong-un commie lovers should ask their sweet brother Kim for political asylum, and move there for good! Just visiting will not be enough! Hopefully they will do it and will not return to the USA they so hate.
Rosie O’Donnell, Keith Ellison and Jill Stein have shown their true colors. That they side with a psychopath who starves his people and murders his family members (brother and uncle) show that not only are O’Donnell, et al., mentally ill, they are the Devil’s spawn.
Reblogged this on World Peace Forum.
How low the left has fallen that they are willing to let this country be destroyed, all because they lost a fixed election and are unable to continue with their socialist agenda.
They really need to rethink this through. Are they really willing to let their children live in that kind of world?
They have a duly elected man that most likely also won the popular vote, that has given up his empire to work for free to save the country he loves. They indeed have a contagious disease that they are willing to lie about a man and sabatouge and critique everything he does. Those in DC have lost all moral fiber and feel that power and money is more important than doing the job they were all elected to do.
None of it makes any common sense.
May they all rot.
