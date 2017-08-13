TDS: Americans root for Kim Jong-un

When President Trump was elected, I predicted that the TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) would be a thousand times worse than Bush Derangement Syndrome. And my prediction has come true.

Amidst Fat Boy puffing to nuke the US, liberals have shown their allegiance – to a brutal killer and dictator that threatens the United States.

Here are a few examples:

Rep. Keith Ellison: “Kim Jong-un is acting more responsible than Donald Trump.”

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said this on MSNBC: “North Korea has been demonized by US, forced to attain Nukes. Russian interference based on circumstantial evidence.”

Fat womyn and angry libtard Rosie O’Donnell promised to leave the US if Trump was elected. Just like a bunch of other celebrities who promised to do the same, she is still living in the good ‘ol USA. She also promoted a “Trump-killing” game.

Rosie has now offered an apology to Kim Jong-un for Donald Trump. See her apology here.

I suggest all of the libtards who are siding with North Korea take a little visit over there to offer your sympathies in person. I DARE YOU.

Liberalism is truly a mental disorder.

h/t Twitchy

DCG

