Moroccan Muslims got rabies from raping donkey

Deuteronomy 27:21
“Cursed is the man who has sexual relations with any animal”
Morocco World News reports, August 10, 2017, that 15 Muslim teens who raped a donkey in the small rural town of Sidi Kamel in Sidi Kacem province, Morocco, have been treated for rabies infections contracted from the animal.
According to the Moroccan daily Al Akhbar in its August 10 edition, the “sexually frustrated children and teenagers” stayed at the Mechraa Belksiri Hospital for one week to receive rabies vaccinations after the animal transmitted the disease to them, to the “distress and horror” of their families.
The local authorities ordered the owner of the donkey to slaughter it to avoid further risk of spreading the disease. The authorities are also searching for others who had “admired” the donkey, in order to limit the spread of rabies among the town folk.
Parents, “in the utmost secrecy, hastened to have their children vaccinated in case they had approached the animal.” According to Al Akhbar, the number of infections could be much higher, as some families preferred to take their children to hospitals outside the region to avoid humiliation.
Bestialists should know that a study of 492 men from rural Brazil found that 35% reported having had sex with an animal at some point in their lives, and that those men were twice as likely to develop cancer of the penis.
See also:
- No joke: Muslim men really do rape goats
- MAGA: Bestialists in retreat after Trump win
- Bestiality just a lifestyle choice: Germany’s bestiality brothels and erotic zoos
- Bestiality with horses is on the rise in Switzerland
- Debauched Oxford University students raped a goat
- Yale U. hosts workshop teaching “sensitivity” to bestiality & incest
- Canada’s Supreme Court legalizes bestiality
- Sears ‘family’ store goes the bestiality route
- Director of CDC arrested for bestiality and child molestation
H/t FOTM‘s CP
~Eowyn
The rag heads and sand fleas are animals themselves they don’t know the difference between a monkey and a camel and two legs from four.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
The reason for it – these people put themselves in the same category as an animal because that is what they are – animals. Their IQ is in the same category because they marry their cousins and the bulk of them are idiots.
You can tell their minds are not sane because who would let someone talk them into strapping bombs on their body and blow up themselves. If that is such a good thing – why didn’t the instructor of blowing yourself up blow himself up – DUH! In return – after blowing up himself – his family gets a big award of $25,000 from the muslim government to improve their lives and the whole time, in the past, they are using our taxpayer aide Obama was furnishing for the moola to pay the family.
Obama always stated – GOOD JOB!
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike
As if we don’t have enough pervs and nutcases of our own screaming for ‘equal rights’ for their deviancy this is what we’re allowing to immigrant here?
LikeLike