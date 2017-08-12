Saturday Animals: Din-din!

It’s dinner time!
All the creatures eat peaceably side-by-side . . . .
And on my front-porch every night, skunks, possums and raccoons come to feed on a dinner of cat kibbles, canned dog food, over-ripe fruit/avocado, and bread:
Alas, sometimes a garden rat becomes din-din for a majestic hawk:
~Eowyn
Beautiful. Do you have lots of butterflies and hummingbirds visit?
When we lived in such a place, I also fed the critters. Such a joy.
Feeding critters, like this, and as I have often done, is, in my humble opinion, paying homage to the Almighty for his Creation of all things good.
Humans have the welfare state. I consider humble animals — those “creatures without [Original] sin” — to be “the least among us” that our Lord instructs us to care for.
Yup! We’re on the same book, page, and paragraph, my friend. That’s why I explode when I see a critter hurt; especially by an arrogant humaniod.
