Saturday Animals: Din-din!

It’s dinner time!

All the creatures eat peaceably side-by-side . . . .

And on my front-porch every night, skunks, possums and raccoons come to feed on a dinner of cat kibbles, canned dog food, over-ripe fruit/avocado, and bread:

Alas, sometimes a garden rat becomes din-din for a majestic hawk:

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Saturday Animals: Din-din!

  1. Glenn47 | August 12, 2017 at 6:19 am | Reply

    Beautiful. Do you have lots of butterflies and hummingbirds visit?
    When we lived in such a place, I also fed the critters. Such a joy.

  2. Hadenoughalready | August 12, 2017 at 6:23 am | Reply

    Feeding critters, like this, and as I have often done, is, in my humble opinion, paying homage to the Almighty for his Creation of all things good.

    • Dr. Eowyn | August 12, 2017 at 6:26 am | Reply

      Humans have the welfare state. I consider humble animals — those “creatures without [Original] sin” — to be “the least among us” that our Lord instructs us to care for.

      • Hadenoughalready | August 12, 2017 at 6:40 am | Reply

        Yup! We’re on the same book, page, and paragraph, my friend. That’s why I explode when I see a critter hurt; especially by an arrogant humaniod.

