LGBT website calls Prince George a “gay icon”

From Yahoo: An article on a leading LGBT website has been branded ‘sick’ and garnered complaints after it drew attention to people on Twitter referring to Prince George as a ‘gay icon’.
The piece was published by PinkNews after a picture surfaced of the four-year-old prince with his hands on his face in a helicopter in Germany last month.
A Northern Ireland politician has launched a complaint about the website. Jim Allister, leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party, has demanded PinkNews withdraws the article and apologises.
He said: “Sexualising a young child in this fashion is entirely inappropriate. In reality, the photo which prompted the piece shows a four-year-old boy who is smartly dressed and excited about being on a helicopter with his male father and female mother.
“To take an image of a little boy and to fantasise of him being an icon for a life defined by sex is outrageous and sick.”
The article by Josh Jackman was published on 25 July with the headline: People think Prince George looks fabulous in this new photo. It then goes on to describe the young prince as a “gay icon”.
It said: “The monarch-to-be has always been cute and well-dressed, but one day before his fourth birthday, a photo of him excitedly holding his face changed everything. At least, that’s what the people – sorry, his subjects – are saying.”
The chief executive of PinkNews, Benjamin Cohen, told the BBC he had no intention of removing the article.
He said it was a “tongue-in-cheek” piece, based on the comments of “hundreds” of social media users.
He also said he had “never heard of Jim Allister” and that it was a “legitimate” piece of social commentary and rejected Mr. Allister’s claim that it had “sexualised” a young child.
Yeah, “Cohen” eh? This is the world we live in. They want this to seem “normal”. Here’s the “tantalizing” picture that has these perverts atwitter.
I read on a gay website that the pic of Prince George represents that you don’t have to project “masculinity” as a boy, that’s why they luv this pic. Instead of seeing a child’s joy they see some stupid “social construct” or some BS like that. Insanity…
The little guy is getting an up-close look at a helicopter.
How cool is that?
If it were me, I’d be thrilled, too.
Homos are sick, disgusting pervs.
And yes, I said H-O-M-O-S.
Shoot me.
I call ’em “queers”. There’s a line in the film “D.C. Cab” that says “don’t let your dick rule your life”. That’s the problem with these perverts. They’re hormones with feet.
