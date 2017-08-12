LGBT website calls Prince George a “gay icon”

josh jackman

The author of the Pink News article, Josh Jackman/@josh_jackman

Because that’s what every ordinary person would label a child.

From Yahoo: An article on a leading LGBT website has been branded ‘sick’ and garnered complaints after it drew attention to people on Twitter referring to Prince George as a ‘gay icon’.

The piece was published by PinkNews after a picture surfaced of the four-year-old prince with his hands on his face in a helicopter in Germany last month.

A Northern Ireland politician has launched a complaint about the website. Jim Allister, leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party, has demanded PinkNews withdraws the article and apologises.

He said:  “Sexualising a young child in this fashion is entirely inappropriate. In reality, the photo which prompted the piece shows a four-year-old boy who is smartly dressed and excited about being on a helicopter with his male father and female mother.

“To take an image of a little boy and to fantasise of him being an icon for a life defined by sex is outrageous and sick.”

The article by Josh Jackman was published on 25 July with the headline: People think Prince George looks fabulous in this new photo. It then goes on to describe the young prince as a “gay icon”.

It said: “The monarch-to-be has always been cute and well-dressed, but one day before his fourth birthday, a photo of him excitedly holding his face changed everything. At least, that’s what the people – sorry, his subjects – are saying.”

The chief executive of PinkNews, Benjamin Cohen, told the BBC he had no intention of removing the article.

He said it was a “tongue-in-cheek” piece, based on the comments of “hundreds” of social media users.

He also said  he had “never heard of Jim Allister” and that it was a “legitimate” piece of social commentary and rejected Mr. Allister’s claim that it had “sexualised” a young child.

DCG

5 responses to “LGBT website calls Prince George a “gay icon”

  1. lophatt | August 12, 2017 at 11:14 am | Reply

    Yeah, “Cohen” eh? This is the world we live in. They want this to seem “normal”. Here’s the “tantalizing” picture that has these perverts atwitter.

    Liked by 2 people

    • DCG | August 12, 2017 at 12:01 pm | Reply

      I read on a gay website that the pic of Prince George represents that you don’t have to project “masculinity” as a boy, that’s why they luv this pic. Instead of seeing a child’s joy they see some stupid “social construct” or some BS like that. Insanity…

      Liked by 3 people

  2. Dave | August 12, 2017 at 12:30 pm | Reply

    The little guy is getting an up-close look at a helicopter.

    How cool is that?

    If it were me, I’d be thrilled, too.

    Homos are sick, disgusting pervs.

    And yes, I said H-O-M-O-S.

    Shoot me.

    Liked by 3 people

    • lophatt | August 12, 2017 at 12:38 pm | Reply

      I call ’em “queers”. There’s a line in the film “D.C. Cab” that says “don’t let your dick rule your life”. That’s the problem with these perverts. They’re hormones with feet.

      Liked by 3 people

