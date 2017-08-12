Hillary Clinton now wants to be a Methodist preacher

Losing the 2016 presidential election doesn’t mean Hillary Clinton will disappear.

On the contrary, it appears she will never go away.

In a fawning article in The Atlantic, Aug. 6, 2017, Emma Green reports that at a recent photo shoot for Shillady’s new book, Hillary Clinton told her Methodist pastor Bill Shillady that she wants to be a preacher:

“Scattered bits of reporting suggest that ministry has always been a secret dream of the two-time presidential candidate: Last fall, the former Newsweek editor Kenneth Woodward revealed that Clinton told him in 1994 that she thought ‘all the time’ about becoming an ordained Methodist minister…. Now, as Clinton works to rehabilitate her public image and figure out the next steps after her brutal November loss, religion is taking a central role. After long months of struggling to persuade Americans that she is trustworthy, authentic, and fundamentally moral, Clinton is lifting up an intimate, closely guarded part of herself. There are no more voters left to lose. In sharing her faith, perhaps Clinton sees something left to win, whether political or personal…. ‘Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,’ Shillady told me. No, she probably won’t go to seminary, he said. No, she probably won’t pursue an official lay position in the Methodist church, like deaconess. (I reached out to Clinton’s spokespeople for comment, but didn’t hear back.) ‘I think it would be more of … her guest preaching at some point,’ he said. ‘We have a long history of lay preachers in the United Methodist Church.’”

“Trustworthy”, “authentic”, “fundamentally moral”, “caring for people”, “loving people” . . . .

“Trustworthy” — as in being a psychopathic liar, and using an unauthorized and illegal private email server while she was Secretary of State, including emails containing top secret national security information and names of CIA agents?

“Fundamentally moral” — as in using her Clinton Foundation to pay for her daughter Chelsea’s wedding and for millions in pay-to-play “donations” bribes from foreign governments and individuals in exchange for State Department favors, and stealing $2B in donations for Haiti’s earthquake relief?

“Caring for people” — as in trashing the women whom her husband raped, groped and harassed as “bimbos”; laughing about defending a man who raped a 12-year-old girl; leaving four Americans, including two of her State Department staffers, to die in Benghazi — then lie about Benghazi being a Muslim riot over a video; her Clinton Foundation working with Big Pharma to keep AIDS drug prices high; and advocating the legal murder of late-term pre-born babies?

“Loving people” — as in a woman whom her own campaign chair describes as “hates everyday Americans“; who treats the Secret Service agents who protect her with their lives, like crap; who trashes millions of Americans (whom she meant to rule over as their President) as “deplorables” simply because they disagreed with her?

A “lay preacher” with a filthy mouth and who stinks like sulfur?

Hillary and her pastor must live in an alternate Universe.

But then, given what the United Methodist Church has become, Hillary actually would fit right in as a preacher. See:

H/t FOTM‘s josephbc69

~Eowyn

Advertisements