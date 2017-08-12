Hillary Clinton now wants to be a Methodist preacher

Losing the 2016 presidential election doesn’t mean Hillary Clinton will disappear.
On the contrary, it appears she will never go away.
In a fawning article in The Atlantic, Aug. 6, 2017, Emma Green reports that at a recent photo shoot for Shillady’s new book, Hillary Clinton told her Methodist pastor Bill Shillady that she wants to be a preacher:
“Scattered bits of reporting suggest that ministry has always been a secret dream of the two-time presidential candidate: Last fall, the former Newsweek editor Kenneth Woodward revealed that Clinton told him in 1994 that she thought ‘all the time’ about becoming an ordained Methodist minister….
Now, as Clinton works to rehabilitate her public image and figure out the next steps after her brutal November loss, religion is taking a central role. After long months of struggling to persuade Americans that she is trustworthy, authentic, and fundamentally moral, Clinton is lifting up an intimate, closely guarded part of herself. There are no more voters left to lose. In sharing her faith, perhaps Clinton sees something left to win, whether political or personal….
‘Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,’ Shillady told me. No, she probably won’t go to seminary, he said. No, she probably won’t pursue an official lay position in the Methodist church, like deaconess. (I reached out to Clinton’s spokespeople for comment, but didn’t hear back.) ‘I think it would be more of … her guest preaching at some point,’ he said. ‘We have a long history of lay preachers in the United Methodist Church.’”
“Trustworthy”, “authentic”, “fundamentally moral”, “caring for people”, “loving people” . . . .
“Trustworthy” — as in being a psychopathic liar, and using an unauthorized and illegal private email server while she was Secretary of State, including emails containing top secret national security information and names of CIA agents?
“Fundamentally moral” — as in using her Clinton Foundation to pay for her daughter Chelsea’s wedding and for millions in pay-to-play
“donations” bribes from foreign governments and individuals in exchange for State Department favors, and stealing $2B in donations for Haiti’s earthquake relief?
“Caring for people” — as in trashing the women whom her husband raped, groped and harassed as “bimbos”; laughing about defending a man who raped a 12-year-old girl; leaving four Americans, including two of her State Department staffers, to die in Benghazi — then lie about Benghazi being a Muslim riot over a video; her Clinton Foundation working with Big Pharma to keep AIDS drug prices high; and advocating the legal murder of late-term pre-born babies?
“Loving people” — as in a woman whom her own campaign chair describes as “hates everyday Americans“; who treats the Secret Service agents who protect her with their lives, like crap; who trashes millions of Americans (whom she meant to rule over as their President) as “deplorables” simply because they disagreed with her?
A “lay preacher” with a filthy mouth and who stinks like sulfur?
Hillary and her pastor must live in an alternate Universe.
But then, given what the United Methodist Church has become, Hillary actually would fit right in as a preacher. See:
- United Methodist pastor ‘blesses’ Cleveland abortion clinics
- Methodist minister said caring about aborted babies is idolatry
Does she really think that there is anyone left on the planet that will believe she is as pure as a Girl Scout?
I would suspect she paid Shillady quite nicely for his BS statements.
We deplorables know all too well how vile and nasty a human being she is.
This is all part of another plan.
This makes me want to cry for all the people she would misguide and mislead, but you know what they say about teachers who misteach those God has called. She’d just be guaranteeing herself a place in Hell along with many others pushing for that Chrislam, which I’m surprised the Muslims let the ‘Chris’ part be first, instead of making it ‘Isanity!’
What Hillary really wants to do is bring more people into the Alinsky faith. Remember that Don Jones, her youth minister for two years in Park Ridge, Illinois, was the one who introduced the entire Methodist youth class to Saul Alinsky in 1961. Up until Don’s death several years ago, he would still travel with her upon occasion as her “spiritual adviser.”
Don Jones only lasted two years at the Methodist Church in Park Ridge, but it was enough to change impressionable minds of the youngsters, and it obviously worked on Hillary.
She and I were in the same high school in Park Ridge and we were Goldwater girls together. Don’t think that this woman was ever anything but self-aggrandizing. She had a cold personality, and was actually called “Sister Frigidaire” by other high school kids because of it.
He/She that Exhalts themselves before God and all others – shall be humbled.. (sorry, I forgot the last half of this Wise Biblical Counsel.)
“…perhaps Clinton sees something left to win, whether political or personal….’
There is no distinction between the two for her. Every move in her life is a calculated one. One that must benefit her.
killary Rotten Clinton now a preacher? Hahahaha, what the hell is she gonna preach? ahhhhh, I got it! Teach her disciples How to get away with murder, teach her congregation the art to deceive the rest of her followers, con people out of money. Her new church is THE DEVIL’S HOUSE OF PERDITION. COME YEE AND BECOME MY LOYAL DISCIPLES WHERE BAD IS GOOD, WHERE RIGHT IS LEFT, and leave your money behind.
Clinton’s Pastor Compared Her Election Loss to Death of Jesus: ‘It Might Well Be Hell for a While’(eye bleach alert for the photo)
https://www.weaselzippers.us/352731-clintons-pastor-compared-her-election-loss-to-death-of-jesus-it-might-well-be-hell-for-a-while/
Demonrats also compared Obama to Jesus.
There is a special place in Hell for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person