Unemployed New Yorkers are giving up on finding jobs

Cuomo must be so proud.

From NY Post: It’s quitting time for the unemployed. More than four in 10 out-of-work adults in the Empire State have given up looking for a job, a survey out Wednesday reveals.

While the national average is 33 percent, a full 41 percent of unemployed New York residents have “completely given up on looking for a job,” a survey from Express Employment Professionals, a multinational employment agency, has found.

Only two states — Illinois, at 44 percent, and Michigan, at 42 percent — have a less optimistic bunch of unemployed adults.

And the idled New York workers are more glum than last year, EEP reports. In 2016, only 34 percent of New York state’s unemployed had stopped looking for work, according to the survey, which retained Harris Poll to canvass 1,500 jobless Americans.

“The unemployed in New York are expressing more frustration with finding work, compared to last year and compared to the national average,” said EEP chief executive Bob Funk.

The study did not address why unemployed Empire State workers were less optimistic than most Americans. However, the rise in the percent of workers giving up on looking for a job does reflect, in part, the duration of unemployment, the survey found. In the state, the average amount of time between jobs is 29.1 months compared with 23.5 months nationwide.

Adults in only two of the EEP-analyzed states — Florida, where the average successful search requires 33.1 months, and Oregon, where it takes an average 30.2 months to get off the unemployed rolls — have a tougher time landing a new job.

In addition:

A growing number of out-of-work New York residents said they lost their jobs because they were laid off, the survey found.

Of the respondents in the state, 27 percent this year said they were laid off; last year, 16 percent attributed their job losses to layoffs. Nationally, 22 percent of idled workers said they were laid off.

Seventeen percent this year said they quit their jobs — while a year ago, that number sat at 22 percent.

Out-of-work people looking for a job spent an average 10 hours a week on the hunt. That compares with 13.3 hours nationally.

Unemployed state residents looking for a job were more optimistic than the national average, the survey found. Ninety-two percent said they agreed with the statement: “I’m hopeful that I will find a job I really want in the next six months.”

That was bettered only by the 95 percent positive response by unemployed adults living in Oklahoma.

