Vote for Trump as better President than Obama

Scott Dworkin calls himself a leader of the “Resistance” and is the co-founder of Democratic Coalition Against Trump.
DworkinT has a poll on his Twitter account, on whether Trump or Obama is the better President.
The current vote count:
54% Barack vs. 46% Trump.
Go vote for Trump!
And invite your friends and families to vote. Spread this far and wide via email and social media.

Sorry! I don’t have a twitter account. But if I did I would vote for President Trump!
Nobody has been, is, or could be worse than Obama. Not in current history. Not possible in light of what he thought, stood for, did, and didn’t do… Trump has the one thing on his side missing from Obama: God. And nothing else matters. End of argument. I’m not a huge Trump fan, but it’s no contest here.
I have an account, but have never visited… will try now. Kinda the same way I feel about Facebutt & the rest of the “social media” sites online. Who cares?
I’m not into Twitter either,but Trump vs Obama-TRUMP-No comparison is possible. It’s like, “Would you prefer a good night’s restful sleep every night for eight years,or eight years marching back and forth across the US barefoot,day and night”?
Screw Twitter
My vote is for President Trump
Trump was surpassing Obama so the page was taken down.
Hahaha yeah its gone
Tried clicking the link (DworkinT has a poll on his Twitter account) –
“Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”
Um, I can’t see it in his Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/funder
Dworkin, the POS, must have taken down the poll when the poll turned against Obama.
Got an error message when I clicked on the link (poll) above, but here’s a similar one: https://twitter.com/ProgressPolls in which Trump leads 60-40, likely why the asshat’s site (DworkinT) took his poll down… I’d bet Trump was leading by a large margin.
So it turns out DJT has both a personal twitter account and a new one as PotUS. I’m guessing the older one (35.5M followers) is the one the MSM blasts so often, and not the official PotUS account (just 20M followers so far).
So people are supposed to decide “better” between someone who’s been in office less than a year and another that had 8 years?
Stupid poll. Only time will tell. (FTR, I loathe Obama.)
