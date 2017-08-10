Parents pimp 8-year-old boy as drag queen Lactatia

The (Canadian?) parents, Jessica Mélançon and Coriander Golden, of an 8-year-old boy, Nemis, are pimping him as a drag queen named Lactatia.

“Lactatia”, born Nemis Quinn Mélançon Golden, was nowhere to be found online before this year when his parents began a full-on media blitz to turn him into a “social media superstar,” beginning with Lactatia’s participation in a voguing contest at the Werq The World drag show in Montreal, May 27, 2017.

Note: Vogue, or voguing, is a highly stylized “dance’ that originated in the late 1980s from 1960s Harlem, and gained mainstream exposure when it was featured in Madonna’s 1990 song and video “Vogue”. (Wikipedia)

With Internet exposure, the boy is fawned over by homosexual websites and has already achieved “fame” to warrant being written about on Yahoo.

In the video below, a heavily and grotesquely made-up “Lactatia” says he began going drag when he was three. The video began with the boy preaching the satanist motto “Do As Thou Will”:

“I think that anyone can do what they want in life. It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. If you want to be drag queen and your parents don’t let you, you need new parents.”

The boys’ parents fashioned a Facebook page, Life of Lactatia, to advertise about “Lactatia”. The “About” page says:

Born fancy.Born to be brave.Born to be a Queen. Born to be…Also, it goes without saying but if you aren’t here to support, get the fuck off!! :)S.H.A.R.P

Life of Lactatia also propagandizes about other children whose fantasies of being homosexuals or “transgenders” are promoted and indulged by their parents, such as Desmond Napoles, who is said to have “come out” as homosexual/transgender the day he was born — a claim that is patently absurd.

Life of Lactatia is also a forum for these disgraceful parents to encourage their kids to go drag and to act out sexually, making “sexy” poses for the camera. In effect, Life of Lactatia is a pedophile bait page.

H/t Micheal84 of Voat

~Eowyn

