Illegal alien deported twice now in ICE custody charged with 6 robberies in Chicago, suburbs

Mayor Rahm Emanual wants to harbor these illegal aliens and is suing the federal government for monies to do so. Good luck with that strategy demorats!
From MyFoxChicago: A man who has been deported from the United States twice was indicted last week for six robberies in Chicago and several suburbs since December.
Jose Cruz Morales-Cortes, 45, was indicted on six counts of robbery on Aug. 1, according to a statement from the FBI.
Morales-Cortes, of Gary, Indiana, was deported for being in the country illegally on March 26, 2004 and again on Aug. 29, 2016, the FBI said. He was caught in the country again on Jan 20, 2017, and was in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when he was indicted for the robberies.
According to the indictment, Morales-Cortes is accused of robberies on the following dates at the following businesses:
- Dec. 17, 2016, at El Coyote, 11532 S. Pulaski Road in Alsip;
- Dec. 26, 2016, at El Chisme Express, 5955 S. Pulaski Road in Chicago;
- Dec. 27, 2016, at Taqueria Los Gallos, 4252 S. Archer Ave.;
- Dec. 30, 2016, at Nuevo Mexico, 1920 Mannheim Road in Des Plaines;
- Jan. 2 at El Mariachi, 18329 Torrence Ave. in Lansing; and
- Jan. 3 at Taco’s and Burrito’s Rancho Grande, 3444 Rodge Road in Lansing.
He was also indicted on one count of being in the U.S. without permission from the Department of Homeland Security after having been deported in the past, the FBI said.
DCG
And yet liberals will still defend
“undocumented migrants”illegals and sanctuary cities.
The DOJ needs to file countersuits against those “sanctuary cities, and their managers, for the costs incurred by the criminals they harbor and charge them with the same crimes as accomplices.
But sanctuary cities… illegal aliens should love that and vote Democrat!
The reason that the mayor supports these people is because a person who is honest won’t “do his dirt.” As long as you have people like the mayor in office things will never be different because the only route they know is dishonesty. I blame the people who elect him into office and then even that is questionable with all of the cheating in elections in this country. We must have a sound election program which is an ID with a photo and finger print like they do in Mexico. The politicians will fight this ID until the people demand it. Now is the time.
kommonsentsjane
