How President Trump’s energy policy is making America great again

In an op/ed on Huffington Post, Howard Fineman called President Trump’s 6-months-old presidency “still born”.

Really?

Here are some of the accomplishments of Trump’s “still born” presidency which you are not told by the MSM:

Among President Trump’s accomplishments is the opening of the Dakota and Keystone oil pipelines, made possible by two presidential memoranda (here and here) that Trump signed on his second day of work as President, thereby reversing the obstacles placed by the Obama administration. Those pipelines increase America’s oil production and will enable our energy independence from the conflict-ridden Middle East.

Here are some more facts on the Dakota Access Pipeline (sources: Dakota Access Pipeline Facts; Star Tribune):

The 1,100-mile Dakota Access Pipeline began commercial service on June 1, 2017, transporting crude oil from the Bakken/Three Forks production areas in North Dakota to a storage and terminalling hub outside Pakota, Illinois.

The pipeline is hastening a revival of output from North Dakota’s Bakken region which had fallen sharply , along with global oil prices, during the past two years. The state’s drilling rig count has jumped 40% since early February when Trump gave final approval to the pipeline. By the end of the year, analysts expect the rig count to rise another 10% or more, making North Dakota’s crude oil production second only to Texas.

The pipeline is “a safer, more environmentally responsible and more cost-effective transportation system to move crude across this country as opposed to truck or rail,” said Energy Transfer Partners spokeswoman Vicki Granado.

The pipeline carries about 500,000 barrels of oil per day, more than half of North Dakota’s daily output, cutting reliance on riskier rail-cars and reducing transport cost by roughly $3 to $5 per barrel. Transportation savings from the Dakota Pipeline are a key factor considered by oil companies when deciding whether to boost production.

Together, the pipeline and North Dakota’s increased oil production will save U.S. energy industry at least $540 million in annual shipping costs .

In addition to opening the Dakota and Keystone pipelines, President Trump has also undertaken other changes to increase America’s oil independence:

(1) In April, President Trump signed an executive order that reversed Obama’s ban on Arctic drilling.

(2) In July, President Trump made drilling easier on federal land by cutting the amount of time it takes the Department of the Interior (DOI) to process requests from oil and gas companies.

Conservative Tribune reports, July 25, 2017, that data from the Bureau of Land Management, an agency within the DOI, shows that during the first 7 years of the Obama administration, the waiting time fluctuated from a low of 71 days in 2011 to a high of 104 days in 2015. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke made it clear in a statement that these lengthy wait times were unacceptable:

“Oil and gas production on federal lands is an important source of revenue and job growth in rural America but it is hard to envision increased investment on federal lands when a federal permit can take the better part of a year or more in some cases.”

Part of the strategy for reducing the waiting times will reportedly involve simply resolving a backlog of requests that totaled 2,802 as of Jan. 31. Zinke said that the goal is to reduce waiting times “down to 30 days and to make all the processes as short as possible, but at the same time, making sure our environmental stewardship is not breached, all of which is completely doable. This is just good government and will further support the President’s goal of American energy dominance.”

(3) A result of reversing the ban on Arctic drilling and expediting drilling on federal land by reducing the waiting time for approval is that in its first six months, the Trump administration has already leased more land — and raised more revenue — than the Obama administration had leased in 8 years.

~Eowyn

