The Dick-and-2-Bushes Caption Contest

Posted on August 9, 2017 by | 7 Comments

This is the 156th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: On July 14, 2017, Bill Clinton (POTUS #42) playfully posed between statues of his predecessor, George H.W. Bush (POTUS #41), and successor, George W. Bush (POTUS #43), at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas. (People)

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe,
Catch a POTUS by the toe,
Makes no difference, Dem or GOP,
Eeny, meeny, miny, moe.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

7 responses to “The Dick-and-2-Bushes Caption Contest

  1. Hap 🛢 (@hap317) | August 9, 2017 at 4:02 am | Reply

    “We’ve got Bush.”

  2. Scott Merson | August 9, 2017 at 4:23 am | Reply

    Hiding behind the bushes while looking a Sodom and Gomorrah

  3. David | August 9, 2017 at 4:26 am | Reply

    One day I’ll be this good!

  4. Kevin J Lankford | August 9, 2017 at 5:06 am | Reply

    A clinton in the bushes is better than two clintons in the White house.

  5. Hadenoughalready | August 9, 2017 at 5:09 am | Reply

    “Nice, firm bum, Georgie”… Once a freak, always a freak! Time for Billy-boy to get fitted for his new “love-me” jacket.

  6. Pat Riot | August 9, 2017 at 5:30 am | Reply

    “A Dick in hand is worth two in the bush…”

  7. Goldbug | August 9, 2017 at 6:03 am | Reply

    Criminal contest, eh? I’m in.

