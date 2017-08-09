The Dick-and-2-Bushes Caption Contest

This is the 156th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: On July 14, 2017, Bill Clinton (POTUS #42) playfully posed between statues of his predecessor, George H.W. Bush (POTUS #41), and successor, George W. Bush (POTUS #43), at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas. (People)
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Eeny, meeny, miny, moe,
Catch a POTUS by the toe,
Makes no difference, Dem or GOP,
Eeny, meeny, miny, moe.
~Eowyn
“We’ve got Bush.”
Hiding behind the bushes while looking a Sodom and Gomorrah
One day I’ll be this good!
A clinton in the bushes is better than two clintons in the White house.
“Nice, firm bum, Georgie”… Once a freak, always a freak! Time for Billy-boy to get fitted for his new “love-me” jacket.
“A Dick in hand is worth two in the bush…”
Criminal contest, eh? I’m in.
