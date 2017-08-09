Race War: Black assaults on BART; Confederate flag-flying homeowners murdered

Last Saturday, FOTM‘s TrailDust published a post, “Why There Are More Blacks in Prison,” on a gang of black teens viciously attacking white teens at Marina Bay, an upscale waterfront entertainment and residential area in Quincy, Massachusetts.

What happened in Marina Bay is no isolated incident. Here are two other recent cases:

(1) Black man randomly assaulted two on SF Bay Area BART

On August 3, 2017, at 7:31 p.m., a black man attacked a male (race/ethnicity unspecified) who was seated on a BART train at the Bay Fair station in San Leandro. The suspect hit the man in the head with an unknown metal object, then punched and kicked the victim. The suspect then fled the train and ran out of the station. The victim and witnesses told police that the attack was unprovoked.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to a hospital with injuries that, fortunately, were not considered life-threatening.

Two days later, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the same suspect was on a San Francisco-bound train approaching the Embarcadero Station. The suspect approached a man (race/ethnicity unspecified) on the train and struck him twice in the face with a closed fist, then fled the scene. The victim, who did not know the suspect, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and received medical treatment at the scene.

On August 7, following the widespread distribution of the suspect’s photos by BART Police, police received a tip from an Oakland fire inspector that he’d seen the suspect in the area of Ninth Street and Broadway in Oakland. The tip led to the arrest of 42-year-old Mario Christopher Washington of Berkeley. Washington has been booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery. (Source)

(2) Blacks killed white occupants of Alabama home with Confederate flag

On July 23, 2017, at about 4:00 AM, two black males stormed a home flying a Confederate flag near Piedmont, Alabama. The suspects beat and shot to death a grandfather and his grandson, both whites — Travis Frost, 73, and Joshua Moody, 23. (TV24)

Moody’s grandmother hid and eluded the home-invaders. The suspects stole a Nissan Altima, which was later found burned a short distance away.

The day after the murders, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said “we don’t think this is just a random act,” but gave no more information.

Police identified three suspects: two black males — Jeffrey Jamall Briskey and Rhimington Otarivs Johnson — and a black female, Sicondria Michala Carter.

On August 3, police captured Briskey and Carter at an Econo Lodge in Petersburg, VA. Suspect Johnson is still at large.

Narrative Collapse points out that:

“Piedmont is 85% white and only 10% black. The suspects are all from Anniston, AL, which is 52% black. The actual location of the home is in the Rabbittown community, which is about 95% white. No local media outlets have shown pictures of the victims or stated their race. Friends of Frost erected a memorial near his favorite fishing spot. This was also not covered by local media. We believe that if the victims had been black, and the suspects had been white males with a Confederate flag, the same media would treat the double murder much differently.”

Some comments from readers of Narrative Collapse:

Mark: “That would be the former sack of shit President Barack Obama that taught them this.” Craig Stevens: “Too bad ‘HATE CRIMES’ are only applicable to white people.” sonny melone: “Anyone who voted for Trump, flies a Confederate Flag, believes in LEGAL immigration, would be wise to keep their heads on a swivel. The Democrats have basically said this kind of behavior is acceptable.” Bob Forrest: “First, the blame falls on the feet of Obama and the Democrat Party who have restarted these racial tensions between the races by Obama’s Anti-Police speeches that spread to the Confederate Battle Flag and Southern History. The Current Democrat Party not the Democrat Party of your Father or Grandfather have become racist against the White Race. And, this current Democrat Party have done everything to make the White Race a Minority by allowing millions of People of Color into America by opening our Borders along with the import of Muslim Refugees.” Noneya: “Colin Flaherty on YouTube documents daily atrocities of black violence against White people, the media covers up.” roger Rebel: “I got my flag at home and on my car. I will defend my rights if it takes shooting anyone who touches my shit, i don’t give a damn if they put me in jail for life.” This comment from No apologies received the largest number of up-votes (144): “Blacks are nothing more than a plague to this country, and anywhere they are. Stop sending $$ to starving AIDS infested Africans. They will never progress. Fill the jails, spend billions on “programs”. Wake up white people.”

The MSM, of course, are not reporting or publicizing black-on-white violence. Nor would the MSM ever say it, but the Alabama, BART and Marina Bay incidents, together with the above readers’ comments, indicate America is in a race war. The war, thus far, is one-sided — of blacks attacking and killing whites. How much longer whites will tolerate this without picking up arms to defend themselves, is anyone’s guess.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements