Malia Obama, strung out on drugs, taken from music fest in golf cart

Posted on August 9, 2017 by | 5 Comments

Malia, Obama’s elder daughter, 19, had a privileged education in D.C.’s élite Sidwell Friends private school.

In the summer before she graduated from high school, her parents thought it appropriate for Malia to intern on Lena Dunham’s HBO show Girls — the edifying show that depicted naked sex scenes, including a man eating a woman’s anus.

After graduating from high school, Malia is notable for only one thing — making a public spectacle of herself at music fests and clubs, high on booze, marijuana, or some other drug.

A year ago, Malia twerked and exposed her butt at a Lolapalooza music festival.

The latest incident took place in Chicago on Friday night, August 5, 2017, at another Lolapalooza, where she threw herself onto the ground, writhing and banging her head.

TMZ reports that “looking kind of dazed,” Malia “needed a lift at the end of the night — as in a golf cart to take her out of the show.”

By the way, have any of you seen the Obamas as a family since they left the White House? Obama has been vacationing non stop, on billionaire’s yachts. I haven’t even seen pics of Barry and Mooch together. What happened to the younger daughter, Sasha, 16?

Malia’s and Sasha’s contract as Barry and Big Mike’s fake daughters must have expired. See:

H/t FOTM‘s DCG.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Michelle Obama, Obama, United States and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

5 responses to “Malia Obama, strung out on drugs, taken from music fest in golf cart

  1. Waco Bob | August 9, 2017 at 5:04 am | Reply

    Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Can’t wait for her transexual reveal.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Hadenoughalready | August 9, 2017 at 5:15 am | Reply

      I wish someone would get her drunk or stoned (not that it would take much coaxing) and start fishing for answers about her man-mom and, (achem), “dad’s backgrounds…

      Like

  2. Hadenoughalready | August 9, 2017 at 5:05 am | Reply

    Great parents make great kids, right? RIGHT?

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Kevin J Lankford | August 9, 2017 at 5:11 am | Reply

    Ain’t that how her fraud daddy started out?…..Drugs and perverted sex?

    Like

  4. Jan Dinkins | August 9, 2017 at 5:15 am | Reply

    again..on OUR tax $$$…..secret service security for the rest of her sorry ass life!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s