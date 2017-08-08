What was that coming out of the water in 2011 Japanese tsunami?

On March 11, 2011, a 9.1-magnitude, 6-minute earthquake struck just off the northeastern Pacific coast of Japan, which triggered a catastrophic tsunami that decimated towns and villages and took 15,894 lives. All three reactors of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant were damaged and melt down.

A video of the tsunami’s roiling water shows something very strange. Beginning at around the 11:00 mark of video, you’ll see in the left of the video, something white floating in the water, then rising from the water, growing bigger, up a house, and dissipating.

Here are screenshots I took, followed by a GIF I had made of the white “thing”.

What do you make of that?

A commenter on the video’s YouTube page, Robert Allsbrook, has an explanation that makes sense to me:

“What looks like a disembodied spirit on the lower left hand of the screen. I have watched this segment back and forth a few times and I believe what we are actually seeing is some type of container, similar to a compressed gas container such as is used for outdoor cooking, is in fact venting its contents. The compressed gas is very cold so when it vents it forms a cloud of water condensed from the surrounding atmosphere (normal air). The gas bottle no doubt has struck another object and the valve has been opened by the impact.”

The white “thing” does have a gaseous quality.

What do you think it was?

H/t FOTM‘s sunaJAeon

~Eowyn

