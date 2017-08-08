We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 155th Caption Contest!
So many very clever captions!
The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.
And the winner of FOTM’s 155th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points, is . . .
Craig!
Here’s his winning caption:
Close behind Craig, in 2nd place, is anon, with one #1 vote and two #2 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s the caption:
Welcome to the anti-christ last supper…..
rjwanderer is in 3rd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s the caption:
Screwtape makes a toast.
Arche N. and stevenbroiles are both in 4th place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:
The “Deep State” deep in their cups…
A Norman Rockwell post-modern Thanksgiving.
Jurist and MomOfIV are both in 5th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:
A single grenade tossed on the table would have taken out the whole room, as nobody would have jumped on it.
How many CEOs does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
None! They are too busy screwing us!!!
Well done, everyone!
Congratulations, Craig!
Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL
For all the other caption submissions, go here.
Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!
~Éowyn