New York Times: Israeli and other foreign intelligence have the goods on pedophile D.C. politicians

It is said that a major reason why no one in authority would investigate Pizzagate is because many politicians, including those in D.C., are pedophiles, and that they are blackmailed by powerful intelligence groups, domestic and foreign — including Israel’s Mossad — who have “the goods” on their child-sex activities.

But all of that is speculative chatter on the Alt-Media.

Thanks to enterprising Voat netizen DawnKeyhote, we now have none other than the New York Times making that assertion via an Associated Press story. But it’s the NYT of 35 years ago when the Times still conducted actual journalism, not the NYT of today, which dismisses Pizzagate without an investigation, and whose CEO Mark Thompson, in his previous position as director-general of the BBC, had refused to investigate the hundreds of allegations of child sex abuse by British TV personality and notorious pedophile Sir Jimmy Savile.

Below is the AP article in its entirety, “Boy Sex Rings Said to Peddle Client Data to Foreign Agents,” The New York Times, July 27, 1982:

Prostitution rings are providing young boys to male customers in Washington and are reportedly selling information about their clients’ sexual preferences to foreign intelligence services, a private investigator testified yesterday. The investigator, Dale Smith, who works for the New York State Senate’s Select Committee on Crime, said he had learned that British, Israeli and Soviet agents had bought information from several call services in Washington. Mr. Smith appeared before the committee at the opening in New York City of a two-day hearing on prostitution among young males and on pornography. Mr. Smith said that an accountant for five call services had told him about the sale of information to foreign agents. He refused to elaborate on the allegations when questioned by reporters, but the committee counsel, Jeremiah McKenna, said that the information concerned ”government officials.” He declined to be more specific. ”They’re making more money selling information than on the prostitution itself,” Mr. McKenna said. Allegations of homosexual sex and drug use on Capitol Hill among Congressmen, pages and other employees have circulated in Washington recently. Mr. Smith also said that ”call service operations in Washington have some connection with organized crime in New York.” He described how male prostitutes between the ages of 13 and 16 were shuttled between the cities, and were paid from $50 to $250, with younger boys commanding the most. Earlier, a Washington detective testified that she had uncovered a six-city prostitution network that used 12-year-old boys and allowed customers to pay for sex with credit cards. The cities involved are Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, Washington and Houston, said the detective, Anne Fisher of the Washington Metropolitan Police. ”You could call a number in Houston from Washington and have a young boy brought to your room in Washington,” the detective said.

