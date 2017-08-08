Maryland city mulling idea to let illegal aliens vote

Posted on August 8, 2017
Council member Christine Nagle: “It just makes sense.”

Demorats love giving voting “rights” to their “constituents.”

From Fox News: A D.C. suburb in Maryland is considering a plan that would give undocumented immigrants illegal aliens the right to vote, making their city the largest in the Old Line State to do so.

The city, which is home of the University of Maryland’s main campus and nearly 30,000 residents, is weighing approval of the new measure to let noncitizens cast ballots for mayor and City Council, The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday.

Supporters of the measure say that local elections focus on issues like trash collection, and other municipal services and they are issues that affect residents of the city, regardless of their citizenship status.

“These are folks who have a significant stake in our community, and who rely on the facilities in our city,” College Park City Councilwoman Christine Nagle, who is sponsoring the measure, said to the newspaper. “To me, it just made sense.”

Others in the community say that immigrants should not have a say until they have completed the process of becoming a citizen. “On a personal level, I do not agree that noncitizens should be voting,” College Park City Councilwoman Mary C. Cook said before adding that she will listen to her constituents before making a decision.

Jeff Werner, an advocate for tighter immigration restrictions with the advocacy group Help Save Maryland told the newspaper that he felt even more strongly about undocumented immigrants illegal aliens going to the voting booth. “What gives them that privilege?” He asked.

A total of 10 municipalities across two counties allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Voters in Takoma Park, a liberal enclave in Montgomery County, narrowly approved a referendum in making the town one of the first to allow the practice in Maryland.

It was preceded by Barnesville — a small town near Sugarloaf Mountain in Montgomery County — has allowed noncitizens to vote since 1918 and Somerset, which approved noncitizen voting in 1976.

The number of communities in Maryland adopting the measure has surged in recent months. Hyattsville in Prince George’s County approved immigrant voting just last year, followed by Mount Rainier, also in Prince George’s County.

The College Park proposal like the other municipalities, does not distinguish between legal permanent residents and undocumented immigrants illegal aliens.

Those in favor of the policy say that’s by design. “We very intentionally made it so that we did not have questions about citizenship status,” said Patrick Paschall, a former member of the Hyattsville council who championed the legislation there said to the Sun. “It undermines the premise of noncitizen voting to try to draw a distinction.”

Click here for more from The Baltimore Sun.

17 responses to “Maryland city mulling idea to let illegal aliens vote

  1. Dr. Eowyn | August 8, 2017 at 11:36 am | Reply

    Christine Nagle is a member of Maryland Green Party, which goes to show the Green Party is actually a commie party.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maryland_Green_Party

  2. Waco Bob | August 8, 2017 at 11:39 am | Reply

    People get the government they deserve. I just hope these loons don’t flee to my area when all goes bad. We don’t need any sick Yankees here.

  4. Kevin J Lankford | August 8, 2017 at 11:45 am | Reply

    Not just stupid; it is literally treasonous in empowering foreign interests.

    • Auntie Lulu | August 8, 2017 at 12:05 pm | Reply

      Kevin . . . You are 100% correct! I just don’t understand how this could have gotten started in the first place. It truly is “treasonous” as you have stated!

  5. Maryaha | August 8, 2017 at 11:46 am | Reply

    Democrats know they cannot win elections without the votes of illegal immigrants…and the votes of the dead!

  6. traildustfotm | August 8, 2017 at 11:58 am | Reply

    It was obvious when Obama pushed for the illegal invasion that his prime motive was to create a leftist voting block.

  9. Alma | August 8, 2017 at 12:47 pm | Reply

    Give me your tired, your poor, send your refuse, illegal aliens, the drug addicts, the entire cartel, and I will lift my shutgon inside the golden door, Try to step in at your own risk!

  10. Jim Delaney | August 8, 2017 at 12:47 pm | Reply

    Amazing self-serving ignorance and hubris. An ILLEGAL resident has the right to vote? Doesn’t that further diminish the once cherished status of “US CItizen”. Of course, it does. It’s a globalist, no-borders, faux compassionate mindset which is undermining the last vestiges of our constitutional republic. The insanity and hubris is mind-boggling and deeply offensive. But you know what? The dingbat citizens of the community will either say nothing or support it. We don’t deserve a constitutional republic. We lack the virtue, moral compass and courage. All that work done by our founders is for naught. Rule of Law and a virtuous citizenry are oh so DEAD.

