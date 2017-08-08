Little girls in China model lingerie in Victoria’s Secret-style show

The child models are wearing highly-decorated bra-like tops and underwear. They also are wearing the “Angel wings” that Victoria’s Secret model wear. I’m not posting the pictures because they are child porn.
From Yahoo: Fashion shows are constantly being criticized for their use of either underweight or overweight models, or models who in some way don’t represent the general population.
Now new photos have emerged of a show that many feel has just totally crossed the line: Girls who appear to be as young as 5 have walked the runway in a Victoria’s Secret–style fashion show in China.
The shocking images show that the children were wearing nothing but lingerie, costume wings, and headpieces — all in front of a very snap-happy crowd.
The show was held at a shopping mall in Chengdu City, in southwest China’s Sichuan province.
It comes after Kim Kardashian sparked controversy with her new children’s line after showing off a bikini and lace slip dress on Snapchat just last month.
“I’m not dressing my 4-yr-old daughter in a leopard n lace slip dress Kim Kardashian Kids Line,” one outraged parent wrote.
h/t Drudge
DCG
Sickening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Abuse of children is common in China. My wife and I spent over a month
visiting parts of China with English-speaking guides. While we visited
a school (only computer room is heated even in sub-freezing weather),
we saw children across the street doing backbreaking menial labor.
We asked why they weren’t in school. We told they did not have
permits to live in Beijing so they could not attend school. Internal
migration is tightly controlled in China even for Han Chinese.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So sad 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little girls are sold because parents cannot provide food and shelter, in turn they are taken to stark places away from home they cry and are consoled by the other girls. The older girls are sold as slaves for the wealthy, or place in houses of prostitution, as young as 10 years old, some girls commit suicide or get killer if they resist, some wealthy unscrupulous old Americans are either on that trade or go to Thailand to get The young girls, and this has all been filmed, hence save the children, this practice with the girls has been ongoing for a long time.
LikeLiked by 1 person