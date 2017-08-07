What numbers do you see here?

2 Logos Featuring 666

This number will show up once in any list with at least 666 entries. I don’t put much weight on it, except for a watchful eye, knowing the “mark of the beast” will contain this number in some way. But there are reasons to wonder about these 2 logos. There is a non-numerical choice here in both cases, so the triple 6 is there by choice, not by accident. Adding to the concern is the fact that they represent very powerful entities. Chrome is developed by Google, and CERN is a highly suspicious scientific endeavor.

In my first year out of college I worked at one of the largest public high schools in America. It had its own internal phone system. It surprised me to see that the number for the head office was “666.” We have now seen clearly how harmful the public school system in America has become, and that it is more a system of indoctrination than of education.

Advice: Turn to God with all your heart, soul and strength. Repent (meaning turn around from your current direction and go another way) of your sins, ask for forgiveness, and ask Jesus to enter your life and become your Lord. Under His protection you will be safe.

“Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.” – Matthew 10:28

♞

